Chin Chin, the Oriental Restaurant and The Right Place, Coffee Shop at The Residency Chennai introduces a new take away menu to provide delicious food to its patrons at the comfort of their homes.

The menu at Chin Chin offers everything from soups to appetisers such as Okra Pepper Salt, Konjeenaro Potato to Dong Bug Chicken, Wok Tossed Prawns, mains such as Eight Treasure Vegetable, Sliced Fish in Ginger Sauce, Chicken with Vegetables. These can be enjoyed with sides such as Malacca Fried Rice, Golden Garlic Fried Rice and Hakka Noodles.

The Right Place, coffee shop will be going the Indian route mouth-watering appetisers such as Apollo Paneer, Karuveppilai Mailagu Kozhi, Guntur Kodi, mains such as Madras Meen Kuzhambu, Gosht Rogan Josh, Subji Patiyala, Paneer Makhani. These can be enjoyed with sides such as steamed rice, curd rice, chapati and pulaos of various kinds.

The staff at The Residency is adhering to sanitization and food safety standards while preparing every meal and making sure everyone gets to enjoy mouth-watering food while taking utmost care.