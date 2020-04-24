With the holy month of Ramadan upon us, Hilton Chennai has curated contact-free iftar boxes to break your fast. Choose from three varieties: Arabic, classic Indian and a Western spread.

Each box is filled with a wholesome spread. The Middle Eastern box will include dates, labnesh, shush taouk, nohutlu pilav, baklava and bottled water.

The Indian box will have dates, fruit chaat, apple juice, mutton lukhmi, Hyderabadi chicken dum biriyani, khubani ka meetha and bottled water.

And finally, the Western option will serve up dates, fruit salad, guava juice, a vegetable patty, a honey mustard chicken wrap, a chocolate brownie for dessert and bottled water.

All boxes are priced at INR 599 each. Home delivery is available.