Coconut inspired recipes you could try at home!

Onam is right around the corner! Whether you are a Malayali or not, if you enjoy Kerala cuisine, we are going to take our chances and say that you probably like coconuts too. So ahead of World Coconut Day (September 2), we are bringing you our pick of coconut-based dishes (from cool drinks to dessert) as shared by prominent chefs from across the country.

Coconut Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

Fresh Coconut Milk - 100 ml

Fresh Cream - 100 ml

Caster Sugar - 40 gms

Green cardamom powder - a pinch

Agar Agar - 2 gms

Roasted desiccated coconut - 15 gms

Dehydrated Coconut shavings - a few

Organic Mint sprig - for garnish

Method:

Grate the coconut and extract the milk, combine with fresh cream and boil together with cardamom powder and sugar. Once off the flame add agar agar and strain the mixture. Transfer to a serving bowl and give ice bath and store in the refrigerator. Once chilled, make a layer of roasted desiccated coconut and top up with coconut shavings. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve cold.

Shared by:

Executive Chef Deva Kumar, Hyatt Regency Chennai

Paal Kozhukattai

Ingredients:

(Serving for 10)

For the Dough:

Rice Flour- 1/2 Cup

Milk- 1/2 Cup

Water- 1/2 Cup

Salt as required

For the Jaggery Syrup:

1/2 Cup Jaggery

1/4 Cup Water

For the Milk Sauce:

Milk- 1/2 Cup

Coconut Milk- 1 Cup

Cardamom- 3 pods

Grated coconut- 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Measure and keep all the ingredients ready.

2. Add powdered jaggery and water in a pan. Heat till bubbles appear, no string consistency is required.

3. Strain it through a metal filter to remove the impurities then keep it aside.

4. Pour 1/2 cup of milk in a pan.

5. Then pour 1/2 cup of water and let it roll boil. Add the rice flour slowly and in a sprinkled way.

5. Add required salt and stir continuously in very low flame. Mix well, till it reaches the dough consistency, it should be smooth without any lumps. Switch off the flame.

6. Add little ghee to the dough and also grease your hands too. Pinch a small portion of the dough and roll it into balls, as we make for seedai. Make very small balls, so it gets cooked soon.

7. Also cover the rest of the dough covered, to avoid drying. These steps are for making the milk sauce. Pour 1/2 cup of milk in a heavy-bottomed pan.

8. Then pour 1/2 cup of water. Once it starts to roll boil, simmer the flame and drop the balls carefully.

9. At first, the balls sink to the bottom, once it is fully cooked that is soft, the balls start floating on the top. Then pour 1 cup of coconut milk and give a stir.

10. Now pour jaggery water, add crushed cardamom pods. Boil for 2 to 3 minutes in low flame, don’t boil for more time, else there is a chance of curdling.

11. Add grated coconut and mix everything gently. Give a resting time for minimum 1/2 an hour.

Shared by:

Chef Kuldeep Singh, Executive Sous Chef, Holiday Inn Chennai

Pichipota Kozhi

Ingredients:

Chicken whole without skin- 150 gms

Shallots -30 gms

Ginger- 10 gms

Garlic -10 gms

Coconut grated - 50 gms

Coconut oil -30 ml

Mustard seeds -5 gms

Curry leaves- ¼ bunches

Lemon -1

Salt to taste

Cumin seeds-3 gms

Green chillies- 10 gms

Turmeric powder- 2 gms

Method:

Wash the whole chicken and boil it along with salt and drain the chicken, shred the chicken from the bones and set aside. Heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard, cumin, curry leaves, chopped ginger, garlic and curry leaves. Sauté it nicely. Add the shallots, green chillies to it. Mix well. Now add the chicken shreds and grated coconut. Toss well. Squeeze the lemon juice and check the seasoning. Serve hot.

Shared by:

Chef Saravanan Palani, Junior Sous Chef, Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel Chennai

Sangkaya Fak Thong (Thai Coconut Pumpkin Custard)

Ingredients:

Red pumpkin round (small size and ripe) - 1

Coconut cream-500 ml

Egg - 6

Thai Palm sugar-250 gms

Pandan leaf- 2

Method:

Choose a round red pumpkin, cut the centre to form a lid and make a round shape Clean and remove all the seeds inside Steam the pumpkin for 15 minutes in a steamer as it will get half cooked Custard Mixture: Beat the eggs nicely along with the palm sugar until it dissolves and add the coconut cream and mix nicely Now crush the pandan leaves inside the custard mixture as it adds flavour strain the mixture Now pour the custard mixture inside the half steamed pumpkin and steam for another 20 minutes in medium flame as it helps the custard get cooked along with the pumpkin Check whether the custard is steamed and soft. Remove from heat. Slice and serve along with the pumpkin, can also be served with tender coconut or coconut ice cream.

Shared by:

Chef Ramkumar Varatharaj, Benjarong Chennai

Coconut Cooler

Ingredients:

2 tender fresh coconut water

Fresh mint leaves

1 lemon juice

Dash of honey

Method:

1. Add coconut water into a bowl.

2. Add the juice of 1 lemon and 2 tbsp honey and mix it well.

3. Refrigerate or add ice cubes.

4. Add fresh mint leaves and thin-sliced coconut cubes to the serving glass.

5. Pour the drink and serve.

Shared by:

Manish Sharma, Executive Chef, The Oberoi Gurgaon

Chingri Malai Curry aka Daab Chingri/Prawn Malai Curry.

Ingredients:

Prawns, de-shelled- 400 g

Mustard oil- 3 tbsp

Whole cumin- 1/2 tbsp

Ginger paste- 2 tbsp

Cumin powder- 2 tsp

Chilli powder- 1 tsp c

Turmeric powder- 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Sugar- 2 tsp

Coconut milk- 1 1/4 cup

Ghee- 2 tsp

Method:

1. Blanch the prawns in turmeric water.

2. Heat mustard oil in a pan and add sugar and whole cumin.

3. Add ginger paste, cumin powder, red chilli powder and turmeric powder and sauté

4. Now add the prawns and slit green chillies and stir for a few minutes.

5. Add the coconut milk, cook for a few more minutes and then add salt.

6. Pour all the contents in de shelled coconut and place the whole coconut in an oven (120 degree Celsius) for 15 mins after covering with the lid.

7. While cooking in the oven, cream of the tender coconut gradually mixes into the gravy and imparts a unique taste.

8. Once done, serve in the same coconut shell along with steam rice.

Shared by:

Manish Sharma, Executive Chef, The Oberoi Gurgaon

Hershey’s Sweet Coconut Choco Uttappam

Ingredients:

Idli/dosa batter- 1 Cup

Chopped Nuts (Almonds, Pistachio, Cashews, Walnuts)- ¼ Cup

Desiccated coconut- 2 tbsp

Hershey’s Chocolate Flavoured Syrup- ½ Cup

Bananas, sliced- 3

Ghee- 1 tbsp

Method:

On a flat non-stick pan, add a big spoon full of Idli/dosa batter and spread it evenly. Apply some ghee and drizzle some Hershey’s chocolate flavoured syrup, desiccated coconut, chopped nuts, bananas and cook from both sides for 2 minutes. Ready to serve.

(With inputs from Sonali Shenoy & Sharmistha Ghosal)