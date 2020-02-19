You don’t have to travel all the way to Lucknow to savour authentic Awadhi cuisine. Just head over to the JP Hotel Chennai this weekend for their Lucknowi food festival. Look out for classics like the Shami Kabab, Galouti Kabab, Dahi Murgh Ka Korma and Balochi Machli, as part of an extravagant spread.

This a la carte menu by Executive Chef Sridhar promises a feast for the ages, taking you the ‘land of the Nawabs’ one dish at a time. Other specialities, rich with flavours of Mughal history include Machli ka Salan, Murgh Zafrani, Nargisi kofta, Kairi Keema, Bharwa Shimala Mirch, Kathal ki sabji, False ka sharbat, Aam ki Lassi and Moti hari mirchi.

At Rajputana The Roof Top Restaurant, JP Hotel Chennai, Koyambedu. Ongoing till February 23.