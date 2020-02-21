Golden Dragon is sporting a new look and a new menu. Chef Lian Yun Lei who hails from Nanjing, China and has over 20 years of experience — takes us back in time with recipes he watched his own father put together in his childhood home like the rustic Sliced Fish with Tomatoes. Simple, delicious and wholesome.

Tofu chilli butter garlic





Keeping it classic

Unlike most restaurants these days, architecting menus around trending superfoods or diets — it’s evident from this menu, that the focus is not on ‘keeping up’ but rather on staying timeless. And that means that the dishes that continue to be sought after and have been retained through many a menu reprint and chef regime are a few decades old. Like the Aromatic Crispy Duck, for instance, which is marinated in Chinese wine, ginger and spring onions for six hours, before it is steamed to perfection.

Texture tango

We notice as we turn our attention back to our degustation luncheon that there are few running themes with the newer dishes, however. The flavours are light and delicate — like the beautifully translucent Edamame and pickled chilli dim sums that make their way to our table. Textures have almost a big a role to play as taste. The crisp golden exterior of our Tofu tossed in chilli, butter and garlic has our appetites picking up even as we write this. And protein, as a norm, comes paired with brightly coloured vegetables (and we don’t mean slivers of onion) — making for healthier eating overall. In this regard, don’t miss the succulent Stir-fried Chicken with Broccoli and Fresh Chilli which pairs well with the Vegetable Cantonese Fried Rice.

Yuzu lime ice cream





Dessert is an unexpected pop of yellow with a platter of Asian mango pudding, an earthy toned and admittedly more indulgent toffee pudding and a tangy, fresh Yuzu lime ice cream for a palate cleanser.

Meal for two INR 5,000.

