The Park Chennai's exciting new range of Ayurveda cocktails raises a toast to ancient wisdom
Ever heard of an Ayurveda cocktail? The Leather Bar brings a new modernist inspiration this Pongal with a range of cocktails that infuse carefully handpicked ayurvedic ingredients. According to ancient Ayurvedic teachings, the six ‘rasas’ – sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent help achieve a balance of body, mind and spirit.
Adding a unique sensory touch, the mixologists at The Leather Bar have curated a fine list of cocktails that activate your sense of smell even before you take the first sip!
Ingredients like athimathuram (liquorice), turmeric, Nannari (sarsaparilla) and Chandan (sandalwood) famed for their medicinal properties, add a new realm of flavor that complement spirits that they are combined with.
Here's a quick sampler of the menu:
Nannari Aviation
Nannari infused Aviation gin, sweet & sour, sparkling water
Grass hopper Green
White rum, wheatgrass, lemongrass, sweet & sour
Mathuram
Athimathuram( (liquorice) infused hand crafted gluten free vodka (Titos), fresh pineapple juice, sweet & sour
Lunar eclipse
Turmeric infused handmade gluten free vodka, carrot juice, honey, lime and angostura
Prices range from 450 to 650, and are exclusive of taxes.