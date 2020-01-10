Ever heard of an Ayurveda cocktail? The Leather Bar brings a new modernist inspiration this Pongal with a range of cocktails that infuse carefully handpicked ayurvedic ingredients. According to ancient Ayurvedic teachings, the six ‘rasas’ – sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent help achieve a balance of body, mind and spirit.

Lunar Eclipse

Adding a unique sensory touch, the mixologists at The Leather Bar have curated a fine list of cocktails that activate your sense of smell even before you take the first sip!

Ingredients like athimathuram (liquorice), turmeric, Nannari (sarsaparilla) and Chandan (sandalwood) famed for their medicinal properties, add a new realm of flavor that complement spirits that they are combined with.

Here's a quick sampler of the menu:

Nannari Aviation

Nannari infused Aviation gin, sweet & sour, sparkling water

Grass hopper Green

White rum, wheatgrass, lemongrass, sweet & sour

Mathuram

Athimathuram( (liquorice) infused hand crafted gluten free vodka (Titos), fresh pineapple juice, sweet & sour

Lunar eclipse

Turmeric infused handmade gluten free vodka, carrot juice, honey, lime and angostura

Prices range from 450 to 650, and are exclusive of taxes.