There's one surefire way to say that you are indulging in confectionery from Mad Over Donuts — there is never a hole in the centre! We find out upon a visit to their first store in Chennai, located at the food court in VR Mall — that this is because, much of the doughnut making process is done by hand. And the live production line that is visible through the glass, as you wait for your order is definitely a reason to hang around just a bit longer...

Assorted bites



Glaze at you

We return to watch, sticky fingers, et al — after sampling a handful of their signatures. These include the Original Glaze (best had warm), our personal favourite of the lot Double Trouble (filled with oozing chocolate, topped with milk chocolate and zig zags of drizzled-on white chocolate) and the Brownie Crumble (with a dark chocolate ganache and crumbled brownie) and tastes pretty close to its name.

Incidentally, this outlet which opened a month ago — will be the central kitchen for new locations in the pipeline for Chennai, according to the manager on duty who hosted us. CEO Tarak Bhattacharya gave us the specifics, “Four more outlets are expected to open shortly, all of which will be in prime locations across the city.” About their menu, which apart from 26 flavours of doughnuts, also includes fun bites, éclairs, waffles and beverages, Bhattacharya shares, the Chennai outlet does have one addition that no outlet across India has: “Filter coffee.”

Dough you know?

We got the chance to step into their 750 sq foot kitchen and get a feel of the production line, much to our delight. From kneading the dough to resting it, moulding, frying and finally topping —the preparation process is choc-a-bloc, with fresh batches made every hour.

Red velvet



Caramel & coffee

We recommend you pair your coffee with a Salted Caramel doughnut bite. The latter is filled with salted caramel butter cream, topped with white chocolate, drizzled with caramel and garnished with crushed butterscotch and sea salt — delicious.



Doughnuts priced at INR 59 to INR 99.

