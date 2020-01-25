If you’re looking at starting your new year on a fresh note, this might just the thing for you. Mad Over Donuts that launched its three new fresh fruit flavours recently that are an ode to the season’s favourite fruits. Bite into this:

1. Raspberry Blast: Delicious vanilla-base dipped in dark chocolate, filled with raspberry compote, topped with raspberry custard. Raspberries have never tasted better!

2. Lemon Lime: Bringing together the rare and refreshing combination of lime and white chocolate, this has a vanilla donut base dipped in white chocolate, filled and topped with key lime custard. As fresh as it gets!

3. Apple Cinnamon: Apple and cinnamon together is pure love! This is a ring filled donut dipped in white chocolate, filled with apple strudel (fruit jam), topped with cinnamon custard and cinnamon powder. Absolute must try!

The limited period fruit flavours add great new variety, and are made from the best of seasonal fruits and jams. As with the brands other offerings, these too are 100 per cent eggless and made fresh everyday with their signature home dough.