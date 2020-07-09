As the season comes to an end, we explore options of savouring the fruit of the season through the year as we don’t want the gorgeous fest of mangoes to stop. From tarty jams and chutneys to sweet preserves and spicy jalapeno variations, here are some juicy options that use the pulp of fresh ripe mangoes and offer a shelf life of up to a year.

A touch of clove

Inspired by watching her great-grandmother in the kitchen, homebaker Kiran Thomas (50) uses cloves to lace her homemade mango jam with just a little something extra. Using organic banganapallis and zero preservatives, this sweet-sticky mix at Kirans_goodies on Instagram has a jammy consistency with pops of mango chunks. Made to order. INR 275 for 250 grams.

Shelf life: One year in the fridge.

Sweet ’n’ spicy

Out of ketchup? Try this offering bursting with flavour, a Mango Chilli spread to give your sandwich and extra kick. Fouziya’s Cooking uses a variety of mangoes from organic farms in and around Chennai like the banganapalli, banglura, sindura and neelam. Interestingly, the brand uses only raw, unprocessed khandsari sugar, which is sulphur-free and has trace minerals. You can also opt for their classic mango spread. Priced at INR 280 both, 225 gms each.

Shelf life: 10 months unopened. Four weeks in the fridge if opened.

A shot of inspiration

Using a blend of four different types of mangoes, the NOIDA-based Gourmet Jar brings us the Mango Jalapeno that promises to be a breakfast staple. Apeksha Jain, founder of The Gourmet Jar, recalls: “The inspiration for the Mango Jalapeno Preserve was a spicy mango margarita that I had on a holiday in Europe.” Apeksha’s husband and business partner, Rishab Suresh, a Chennai-boy, tells us that their products are available in most of the stores in Chennai and online on V Organics. Priced at INR 275, this was one of their first flavours when they started their brand in 2012.

Shelf life: 12 months unopened and four to six months in the fridge after opening.

Totapuri tango

You’re going to love this Totapuri mango solid block preserve. Drop it in a salad, carry it as a travel snack or blend it up into a smoothie for breakfast. Also, look out for the Mango Chutney which is a blend of sweet, spicy and sour (made with raw totapuris) and jam prepared with organic banganapalli mangoes. Available at TeaFun cloud kitchen. Made to order, portion sizes can be customised. INR 450 per kg.

Shelf life: Four months in the fridge.

Fruit picking

Bengaluru-based Arti Vineesh Kumar tells us that we can choose our own favourite mango species — from farm-fresh alphonso and dushehri to badami, sindura and banganapalli — and she will convert them into delicious jars of preserves. Sweet with a hint of tart, their Mango Jam has luscious bits of pulp in the mix and goes well with toast. Arti’s Jams and Sauces uses fruits that are naturally ripened and they use no preservatives except sulfur-free sugar and a dash of fresh lime juice. “We make our homemade jams in very small batches and ship it directly to customers the very next day, so that it reaches you in the freshest way possible. From our kitchen to your dining table is our USP.” Made to order, INR 260 for 300 gms.

Shelf life: 90 days

Chutney party

This alphonso chutney with a dash of ginger — promises a party in a jar. And it is versatile enough to be used as a glaze for your pork roast or as a tasty accompaniment for fluffy homemade rotis. Also opt for a rich, chunky but spreadable banganapalli mango jam. Available at Muffin Good. Made to order. Jam at INR 200 and chutney at INR 275 for 200 ml bottles.

Shelf life: Six months in the fridge.

Just peachy

Jam connoisseur K Thamima Shamsuddin (57) is known for her bottles of goodness with a decade-old brand, 101 Strawberries. And her sweet mango preserves — ranging from the classic mango jam to blends like mango-peach and mango-pineapple — are highly sought-after. Her simple tip for intense flavours — slow cook your jam in small batches. Made with banganapallis, pick up one of her three flavours are INR 200 and above for a 240 gm jar.

Shelf life: One year in the fridge.

Main pic credit: Zui Hoang T on Unsplash