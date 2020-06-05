Taj Coromandel in Chennai just announced their first 'takeaway kebab festival.' Savour the aromas and flavours of the traditional Lucknowi galouti kebabs, the tender dakshani paneer tikkas, or the chef's special samundari ratan.

Indulge in the gastronomical journey of the succulent kebabs, chargrilled with the authentic recipes from the royal kitchens of India. Some of the highlights on the menu include Bhatti ka nimbu mahi tikka, Zaffrani murgh malai kebab and Tawa murgh anda chaap. While vegetarians can look out for Hariyali subz tawa kebab, Soya aur hara pyaz subz seekh, Tandoori phool and Mushroom galouti

Ongoing till June 15 | Price: INR 750 + taxes onwards. Takeaway only.