Trophies made of Belgian chocolate, health combos packaged as gourmet six-course dinners and over-the-top decadent brownie cakes. We’ve curated a list filled with delicious surprise for the main man in your life this Father’s Day (June 21). Here we go.

For dad of the year

You’ve probably seen a Best Dad trophy, but have you ever found an edible one made of Belgium chocolate? La Patisserie at Taj Coromandel is creating limited trophies as tall as 12 inches, on request along with Chocolate cigars and artisan cakes that you can give your daddy dearest with a customised message. Order a day in advance. INR 3,400 onwards. June 21 to 23. Delivery or takeaway.

King-size feast

Northern Thai-flavoured pork ribs served with Jasmine Rice. Or how about Stir-fried spicy pork belly with basil and haricot beans? Ribs ‘n‘ Bellies, a new weekend menu curated by the team of chefs at The Park Chennai promise a king-size celebration for your dad. Vegetarians can opt for Wok-fried edamame with sesame, garlic and chilli. Available till June 21. Takeaway and delivery. INR 475 to INR 775. Orders need to be placed two hours in advance.

Say cheese

The spread includes Caesar Chicken Salad and Sofiyani Paneer Tikka as appetisers, and Butter Chicken Lababdar, Zafrani Kofta Curry, Ratatouille and Mac ‘n’ Cheese as mains. For dessert, look out for a Fresh Fruit Tart, a Chocolate Brownie or for some desi sweetness — Gulab Jamun and Carrot Halwa. At Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway. This is a set four-course menu. `1,250 per person. Available for lunch and dinner, dine-in or takeaway.

Cake me away!

If your father has a sweet tooth, he is going to love this special Father’s Day cake. Made with a brownie base, the top of the cake is divided into four quadrants with Kit Kat fingers. Each quadrant has a different topping — ranging from rainbow coloured gems to Ferrero Rochers, choco chips and an option between roasted nuts or Oreos. You can opt for a classic dark chocolate brownie base, or customise it with options like white chocolate or red velvet. Available at Brownie Heaven, order a day in advance. INR 1,500 per kilo.

Hale & hearty

This six-course meal is a ‘good health’ gift-wrapped in a box. Sample this: Roasted pumpkin (good for the heart), a Kale Caesar Salad (rich in antioxidants and iron), Exotic Spinach Pulao (Spinach is rich in vitamins A, C and K and Brown Rice helps in reducing cholesterol) and Sesame Whole Wheat Rotis (lowers blood pressure) with Kashmiri Dum Aloo paired with Dal Makhni (rich in fibre and boosts energy). Dessert is Moong Dal Halwa made with A2 Ghee (packed with zinc, proteins and iron). Available at Lyfe by Soul Garden Bistro, June 21 to 27. Lunch and dinner. Delivery or takeaway. INR 1,500 ++. Place order a day in advance.

