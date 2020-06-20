Curated over a decade ago, (pronounced geeli - a hindi/punjabi word for wet), quickly became known as the Gilli Biryani, is the signature delicacy from the kitchens of Anise, the all-day diner at Taj Coromandel, Chennai from where it originated. This biryani comes with its distinct flavour and texture that is moist with succulent morsels of meat. The stock infused rice is cooked in options of vegetable and meat, till tender and soft, and is favourite among diners for its uniqueness.

The signature delicacy from the kitchens of Anise is now being delivered at your doorstep.

Price is INR 1,350 + taxes for Non-veg | INR 1000 + Taxes for Veg