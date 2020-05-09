Several regular spots that are known for their haleem aren't serving it this year, due to the intensive labour process that is not possible with a lack of manpower during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Abid's on Spurtank Road in Chetpet does not disappoint. And in fact, is serving up all of our traditional favourites.

Look out for the Special Mutton Haleem, Biriyani, Lukhmi, Samosas, Kebabs, Grills and Barbecues, Royal Mughalai Gravies, Oriental snacks and starters.

Desserts include Khubani Ka Meetha, Ande Ka Meetha, Shahi Phirni, Caramel Custard, Faloodas, Mango Cream Shakes, fruit boxes and more.

Iftar boxes are available priced at INR 150, INR 250, INR 450 and INR 1,000. Haleem starts at INR 260 for 350 grams. Delivery through Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo are available.