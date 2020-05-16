BurgerMan just launched a DIY grill box for customers to have fun with at home. Hoping to spread joy to customers amidst the lockdown, the kit contains fresh veggies, delicious patties, brown buns and lipsmacking sauces to make the perfect burgers in your home kitchen.

All kits come with the brand's secret special 'base sauce' and two of the popular customer flavours - BBQ & Mexican! Patty options include Aloo Patty and Chicken. Expect kits of three and four burgers. INR 500 to INR 700. Opt for a Mixed Grill Box (INR 650) to get two veg and two non-veg burgers.