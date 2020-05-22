Not able to get your mom's sambhar just right? Southern Spice's takeway menu at Taj Coromandel Chennai might be just what you need to treat yourself to during the lockdown.

The list includes a wide range of favourites including Pookose pattani perattal (Cauliflower and green peas in a cilantro and coconut spice mix), Urulai vathakal (Potatoes, slow cooked with clarified butter) and Bisi bela huli anna (Kedgeree of lentils and rice, coated with homemade ghee).

Non-vegetarians can look out for Meen kuzhambu (a tangy and spicy fish curry with fresh tomatoes, chilli and tamarind), Kozhi kurumilagu curry (Morsels of chicken cooked with ground black pepper), Prawn milagu perattal (Bay prawns tossed in peppers) and Mutton Masala.

There is of course a range of flavoured rices (Podi saadam, tamarind and lemon) as well as the must-have Thayir saadam to finish your meal.

Photo courtesy: Shreyak Singh on Unsplash