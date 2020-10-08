Cricket fever deserves lip-smacking eats. And we have curated a fun list to choose from. From fondue to pizza to kebab platters, restaurants in Chennai are serving up an eclectic spread of delicious combos to fuel you and your tribe on match nights.

And if you're feeling a little extra, wear yellow in support of our home team the next you visit restobar Black Orchid on Chamiers Road to win something exciting on the house!

We hope you brought your appetite. Here we go!



Tiki all our boxes

Tiki Tiki buns paired with masala fries or how about a BBQ Chicken pizza with cheesy garlic bread? Look forward to 12 matchday combos that dish up fun and flavour at a feverish pitch as you kick back for some cricketing action this weekend. At Double Roti. INR 525 to INR 875. On till November 3.



Fondue lovin’

Families that watch sports together deserve to go on chocolate adventures together. Cafe Adoniya’s Fondue Cake platter has been designed as the perfect dessert fix to share as you cheer on our boys in yellow. Expect brownie bites, strawberries, wafers and more to be dipped in a luscious chocolate sauce. Egg-free variant available on request. Order online a day in advance. Priced at INR 1,800.



Eat, play, love

Bombay-style toast sandwiches, Pork Ramen and juicy kebab platters. Chase this down with Yellove Army, a chilled beverage made with Blood oranges, ginger and basil, inspired by our home team. That’s a quick taste of what is in store on this special menu curated for the cricketing action ahead. Available at The Westin Chennai Velachery. Dine-in and delivery. Meal for two at INR 1,200 plus taxes.