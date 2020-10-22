Kichdi calling

Grilled cottage cheese and reduced milk cutlets, sabudana vadas and Samak ke chawal ki kichdi are a glimpse of what is in store as part of ITC Grand Chola’s Navaratri edition of the Gourmet Couch. Expect a combination of traditional and contemporary offerings. On till October 25.



Meal for two at INR 2,500.

Bento the rules

Ever heard of a Satvik Bento box? In a fun twist to the usual, expect dishes like Sabudana vada, Peanut amti and Shakarkand ki kheer (sweet potato payasam). All dishes are made with sendha namak (rock and salt). On till October 25.



At INR 495 ++ per person.

Amaranth love

From Amaranth flavoured corn breads to a pumpkin and buttermilk kadhi — this dine-in spread for Navaratri sounds as delicious as it is nutritious. Lunch and dinner. On till October 25. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai Velachery.



At INR 899 ++ per person.