Pastry chefs in Chennai certainly know how to up the ante. Here are some unusual but downright delicious innovations to the traditional Hot Cross bun to get your hands on this weekend.

Ruby red

Ever tried a Red Velvet Hot Cross Bun? The pastry chefs over at La Patisserie have whipped up some fun twists on the classic. Opt for their Red Velvet (cocoa and beet buns stuffed with mascarpone cream) and Sticky toffee (soft butter dough rolled with nuts cinnamon sugar, crossed with salted caramel). For traditionalists, fret not — the original candied fruit buns flavoured with home-ground spices are just as easily available. At Taj Coromandel. INR 150 per piece.

Hot Cross pudding?

The Easter brunch menu over at the Park Hyatt Chennai has a Hot Cross brioche pudding on offer! Sample this: heavy butter plum bread soaked in creme-au custard, baked with spiced fruits and served with a delicate vanilla sauce. Given that this dessert is a part of a larger spread this Easter weekend, you might have to place your order in advance to get it separately. Price on request.

Raisin’ a toast

After hot cross buns flew off the shelves at Pumpkin Tales last year, the pastry team has decided to repeat their two popular flavours: raisin and chocolate. INR 50 a piece. Don’t miss their one-of-a-kind Cranberry Walnut Sourdough loaf, specially added to their menu for Easter. INR 300 per loaf. Available till April 11.