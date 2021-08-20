Onam special 2021: Eleven spots in Chennai delivering 'sadya feasts' through the weekend 

It’s that time of the year again. And with so much of uncertainty looming large, a delicious Onam sadya piled high on a banana leaf is a certain joy we’re glad to have. Five-star hotels and restaurants roll out fully loaded menus, packed with festive favourites like avial and ada pradhaman. We take you on a special harvest trail through the city for your pick of lunch, brunch or dinner over the weekend.

Taj hotels

Expect all the classics from Kerala on one plate — avial, pacha kaya kalan, olan and mathangya vannpayaru errisery. Finish off with ada pradhaman and karutha halwa. August 20 to 23. Lunch and dinner. INR 2,000 ++ onwards for two. Order via the Qmin app. Dine-in available at Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel.

Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels

Malabar avial to meen pollichathu, expect a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights on this sadya leaf. Desserts include ada pradhaman, palada payasam and chakka payasam. Dine-in at J. Hind. On till August 22. Home delivery from the GRT Cloud Kitchen online. INR 1,200 ++ for veg , INR 1,400++ for non-veg.

Hilton Chennai

Parippu curry to papadum, cabbage thoran to mathanga olan — expect a taste of every sadya dish you have been craving this weekend. Also, look out for live counters with popular Kerala staples like Malabar paratha and meen thulichadu. Dine-in at Vasco’s buffet with prior reservations, August 20 and 21, for dinner only. INR 1,499 ++ per person. Sunday brunch on August 22 at INR 2,400 ++ per person. Takeaway at INR 899++.

The Westin Chennai Velachery

Feast on this meal fit for a king with sadya classics such as avial, payar thoran, moru, sharkara upperi and more. Dine-in at Seasonal Tastes for lunch or order your box home. On August 22 and 23. Home delivery menu at INR 1,599 ++ for two. For a more elaborate line-up, opt for the special Onam brunch (on Sunday only) with sadya options as well as Western, Indian and Asian cuisines. INR 2,599 ++ per person.

ITC Grand Chola

Kerala red rice, thakkali rasam, pyaru thoran, avial and a side and banana chips for some crunch. These dishes are just a few to whet your appetite for the elaborate spread in store at this Onam sadya brunch on August 22. INR 2,750 per person. Takeaway box for two at INR 1,999, available till August 21.

Savera Hotel

Feast on a grandiose spread of 26 different sadya specials. Avial, nei parippu, olan and kootu kari are just a taste of what is in store. Desserts include the popular paal ada payasam and paruppu prathaman. August 20 to 22. Dine-in for lunch only at Malgudi, INR 1,050 nett. Takeaway at INR 1,145 nett for two.

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park

Expect a feast of 28 traditional Onam delicacies from avial, olan and kalan to the much-loved palada payasam at Dakshin. Dine-in for lunch (INR 1,900 ++ for two) and takeaway (INR 2,450 ++ for two) available. On till August 21.

The Park Chennai

If you’re looking for a sadya buffet spread that includes non-vegetarian options — this is it. Vazhapoo vadai paired with coconut chutney to Malabar mutton biryani and Kozhikode kozhi roast, our mouth is watering already! For lunch on August 21. INR 999 ++. Onam sadya takeaway box is vegetarian and needs to be pre-ordered 24 hours in advance. INR1,600 for two people.

ID by SPI Diners

Relish a feast of 24 Onam delicacies including avial, parippu curry, mixed vegetable thoran, olan and pineapple pulissery. On till August 22. Dine-in INR 425 ++ per person and takeaway at INR 999 for two and INR 1,399 for three. Order online.

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

This Onasadya feast in a box serves 26 traditional vegetarian delicacies prepared by Namboodiri cooks from Kerala. Look forward to Matta red rice paired with cabbage thoran, nei paruppu, an assortment of pickles, beetroot kichadi and inji puli. Serves five people. August 20 and 21. INR 4,750 ++. There is also the option of ordering just the Onam payasam specials like chakka pradhaman made with jackfruit pulp or payaru payasam which is a blend of green moong and jaggery, cooked in coconut milk and flavoured with cardamom. 500 ml (INR 350++) and one litre (INR 650 ++) . Order via kckonam.com

That Mallu Joint

Enjoy a wholesome sadya spread with olan, kalan, thoran, kootu curry, avial and of course all of your favourite flavoursome sides including sharkara varatti, varathu upperi and inji pulli. Don’t miss the palada payasam for dessert. On August 21 only. Dine-in at INR 600 per person, takeaway at INR 550 per box.