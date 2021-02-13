While chocolates are the tradition on Valentine’s Day, we found a scrumptious alternative. Pandering to the season and to the palates, we have bakers across the city dishing out the second favourite craving - brownies. Though we are fans of the fudgy, classic types - we found an eclectic variety that promises to pave a path to your heart.

For the purist

Chewy and melt-in-the-mouth; these classic brownies by the new home baking initiative Vanilla Pod , never gets old. We suspect that the youngster is using her mother Dr Sunitha Raja's recipe which has had us licking our fingers in the past. The secret is quite obvious – it is the chunks of gooey chocolate that make all the difference! Swathi is all of 11 and does her baking through an Instagram page that her mom had set up for her during lockdown. All profits go to a charity.

Everything brownie

S&K Brownies has created a hamper for the V-day that is possibly a tribute to all things brownie. While the Red Velvet variation might not be as uncommon as one would like to think – their chocolate brownie macrons definitely has our attention. With some brownie batter in the mix, it has a chocolate ganache in the centre - this one has the advantage of surprise! The hamper also has a square of blondie and some mini heart shaped brownie bites.

Biscoff twist

Well, the Biscoff Brownie (made with Lotus Biscoff spread) is their best seller, however, Nishant Vijayakumar of Brownie Heaven tells us that, “We have introduced a premium range of brownies made with 100% Belgian Chocolate. The ingredients are carefully selected and caringly used in order to create this exclusive range. It is being sold under the brand name: The Belgian Brownie Co." Available at all Brownie Heaven outlets. Look out for their Pecan Brownie and Hazelnut Brownie.

Say it with flowers