If you're looking for something fresh to dig into this weekend, you might want to pay Ciclo Café a visit. The cycling themed-cafe in Chennai just introduced a new range of bread offerings from their bakery. And we are stoked!

Pair with scrambled eggs in the morning or a luxurious chai session with friends - with a roll-out of 20 options including butter croissants, brioches, focaccia, ciabatta, pumpernickel, pav buns and pizza buns!

Our personal favourite - the Chocolatine (a chocolate-stuffed croissant) is equal parts flakey and indulgent and a treat any time of day!

INR 90 to INR 200. Available at the café​ in Kotturpuram and to order online.