Kati rolls have always been a favourite on-the-go meal. Originally known for the tikkas and tandoori flavours that have long ruled, the butter chicken masala is still a popular filling at Roll Baby Roll. Started three years ago by Gandharv Dhingra, Nikesh Lamba and Japtej Ahluwalia with the much-talked about Kolkata-style wraps included in their menu, the brand is all set to expand now. Nikesh tells us, “Kati rolls are very versatile and work well with signature flavours from across the country. Our new additions are all about South Indian regional options — comfort food in a wrap.”

Spice and surprise

With a dozen additional flavours taking the total to 40 — we find out that the focus on regional notes translates to Chettinad and Andhra flavours, among others. The Pepper Paneer Roll has the subtle flavour of the spice, while the Hyderabadi one is redolent with garam masala notes. Our favourite is the Chicken Egg Kheema Roll that is succulent and saucy with delicate flavours — in fact it has trumped our usual Chicken egg favourite, in one big bite!

Bigger and better

The Hyderabadi Chicken Roll has hints of cinnamon that makes it a fragrant offering. Coming to the versatility of the dish, their Cheese Egg Roll is a surprise combo that works well — with a sense of cheese omelette drawing us in. We find, that what sets the Roll Baby Roll wraps apart from the other options in the city, is the generous portion and the extra saucy filling that makes even one roll a complete meal. With promises of mutton chukka up next, we are also told to expect another seven outlets this year with an entry into malls on the cards. Priced at `130 onwards.