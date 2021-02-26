Want to make your movie date go gaga over you? Gourmet popcorn might be the way to her heart. And Chennai-based Binge Pop serves up 12 whacky flavours that range from Boost to Biryani!

Co-founder and engineering graduate Vishal Gurusami tells us that the idea was drawn from his own personal craze for Caramel popcorn, first tasted at a popular cineplex in the city. And after eight to 10 weeks of R&D alongside his chartered account partner, Saranya R, and a food consulting company in Mumbai - the recipes and flavour list began to take form. "Our menu is split into an even six savory and six sweet flavours," Vishal shares, just a week after the brand launched on social media.

Look out for the classic simple but never-fail seasoning combo of salt and butter (El Classico) to popcorn drizzled white and dark chocolate (Romance in the Alps) and even a section for fitness junkies that weaves in a coating of oats (Yogic Delight) and 24 grams of whey protein (FitGreek). "Every package is ready-to-eat and can be delivered to your doorstep in between 25 to 45 minutes," he tells us.

Currently, Binge Pop operates as a cloud kitchen with outlets in Adyar, KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kilpauk and Vepery - with delivery around a 4 km to 14 km radius.

Order online. INR 99 to INR 150.

Photo courtesy: Yulia Khlebnikova on Unsplash