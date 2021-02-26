This Chennai brand delivers popcorn flavours that ranges from Boost to biryani!
Want to make your movie date go gaga over you? Gourmet popcorn might be the way to her heart. And Chennai-based Binge Pop serves up 12 whacky flavours that range from Boost to Biryani!
Co-founder and engineering graduate Vishal Gurusami tells us that the idea was drawn from his own personal craze for Caramel popcorn, first tasted at a popular cineplex in the city. And after eight to 10 weeks of R&D alongside his chartered account partner, Saranya R, and a food consulting company in Mumbai - the recipes and flavour list began to take form. "Our menu is split into an even six savory and six sweet flavours," Vishal shares, just a week after the brand launched on social media.
Look out for the classic simple but never-fail seasoning combo of salt and butter (El Classico) to popcorn drizzled white and dark chocolate (Romance in the Alps) and even a section for fitness junkies that weaves in a coating of oats (Yogic Delight) and 24 grams of whey protein (FitGreek). "Every package is ready-to-eat and can be delivered to your doorstep in between 25 to 45 minutes," he tells us.
Currently, Binge Pop operates as a cloud kitchen with outlets in Adyar, KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kilpauk and Vepery - with delivery around a 4 km to 14 km radius.
Order online. INR 99 to INR 150.
Photo courtesy: Yulia Khlebnikova on Unsplash