Tandoori pops to Chettinese chicken sliders, gear up for some desi style finger lickin' with the new menu at Abby's

Ditch the cutlery. And gear up for some desi-style finger-lickin'. Abby’s which opened shop last year on CP Ramaswamy Road with an assortment of regional flavours wrapped in sliders and rolls — has since expanded their presence (new outlets at Chetpet and Gopalapuram) and flavourscape. Expect nine new fillings like the peanutty Kolhapuri Thecha Chicken and the fiery Andhra Prawn Fry, as well as a whole new selection of munchies that include soft shell mini tacos, bite-sized kebabs or tandoori pops and

of course, our much-loved crispy samosa.

Chicken ghee roast tacos





Owner Abhyuday Purkayastha, who hails from the family that runs Bayleaf tells us that the ethos of the brand is wholesome street food like you’ve never experienced it before. “I’ve handpicked traditional homestyle recipes from all over India and reinvented them to suit a QSR format,” the 29-year-old tells us. And true to his word, our dining experience serves up map of different states (don’t miss their Bengali-style Kasundi mayo) that transport you from the bustling streets of Kolkata to the backwaters of Kerala in the space between a dip and bite.



A special mention to the spongy pav buns that are baked in-house and make up the base of their sliders. We sampled their classic Butter Chicken option which was divine, alongside a must-try Kheema Chicken Samosa (expect these to be gone in 60 seconds) and saucy Chettinese Chicken Tacos. We hear there are also Cauli Crackers and Fish ’n’ Chips that have been recently introduced, which we’re saving for next time.



Fitness enthusiasts can look out for the Apple, Beetroot Carrot juice which is as healthy as it is delicious. Sweet respite from our savoury meat marathon. Although, dessert which consists of a syrup-laden Malpua and creamy Mishti Doi does an about-turn from images of washboard abs conjured up by a single swig of that ABC juice. We however, pride ourselves on a commitment to ‘deep cuts’ in our dessert bowl instead.



Order online. Meal for two INR 300.