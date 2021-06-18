With restaurants still in lockdown and Father’s Day coming up, we have you covered with some scrumptious treats that can be home delivered. From lavish spreads that could feed a village to compact dinners for two for smaller families and hampers stuffed with goodies, these options from the various kitchens across town ensure that you celebrate the day with much flavour and variety.

Quiche code

Pavan and Minal Kripalani's mini mango cheesecake

For an intimate meal for two with your old man, we have Pavan and Minal Kripalani offering a wholesome chicken quiche (a veg option is available too) and their popular mini mango cheesecake as a package. Expect fresh juicy mango toppings and a nine inch quiche stuffed with chicken or mushroom. INR 1,450 onward. Order on Instagram (@justbakedjarcode).

Tea goes gourmet

For a high tea date this Father’s Day, this mouth-watering spread of cakes, tarts, sandwiches and sliders (in veg and non-veg options) is irresistible. We hear that their chocolate scones with creamy mascarpone is the best part, while the vegan banana cupcakes and the harissa chicken slider are some of the other options at Pumpkin Tales. On Instagram: @pumpkin.tales, starting at INR 1,500.

Also read: Father’s Day special: Here are some efficient last-minute ideas to make your dad happy

Feast perfect

For those who like to celebrate with flourish, here are some big spreads. The new brunch option from ITC Grand Chola has a meal for two from INR 2,500 onward. Expect nearly a dozen delicacies like biryani, parmigiani ala siciliana and chaats besides many other dishes that make this a veritable feast.

Asian allure

If your dad loves Asian food then The Park Chennai has paved a clear path to his heart with their special Orient Express menu for ‘Superdads’. From dim sums and sushi to teriyaki chicken baos and Thai flavoured banana leaf wrapped fish parcels — this spread is designed for celebration. Priced from INR 2,299 ++ onward.

Love in a box

To those who cannot visit their father this weekend, here are some decadent hampers you can send across to show some love to the most important man in your life.

If you wish to surprise him by sending him delicious goodies that include cookies that declare him as ‘Dad No 1’ and ‘Best Dad’ edible trophies — then La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel, has some decadent plans afoot. Pick the deal that also has chocolate cigars, assorted paprika flavoured cheese straws; roasted nuts; some honey; and a pack of green tea — all at INR 3,500.



Gourmet cakes from Nutmeg

Meanwhile, Nutmeg at ITC Grand Chola has gourmet cakes themed around Father’s Day, cupcakes with cute messages and ‘I Love You Dad’ brownies (Box of six at INR 1,400).

Doughnuts with a personalised message for Father's Day

Mad Over Donuts has a plan that is sweet and indulgent. Called the Box Of Happiness, expect 24 square-shaped gourmet doughnuts — where some are filled with chocolate ganache while others are garnished with vanilla butter cream and colourful sprinkles. Along with a personalised message frosted on them, the box is priced at INR 786 per box.