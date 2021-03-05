Last year, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park brought us the traveller’s brunch as an answer to those who missed travel with all the COVID-19 restrictions. And in the months since, the concept has continued to evolve and brew. Over the past month, Karthi V K, director food and beverage shares that the pursuit of ‘fresh flavours’ has literally led staff out of the kitchen and on to the social media feeds of chefs across the country.



And the exploration has streamlined into the hotel’s latest property — a kitchen takeover series called Curate by On The Rocks. Planned as two-week slots in five installments — we’re told to expect international cuisines that your passport might not grant you access to, just yet. Like classic French cooking by home chef Virginie Bompoil who hails from Normandy, which marks the launch edition of the series that starts today.

Chef Virginie Bompoil with her apple tart





All the classics

The degustation menu on offer is a five-course spread of much-loved signatures — like Salad Nicoise with quail eggs and anchovies for an appetiser and a chunky Ratatouille plate for mains. We also like that we get a pairing of stories from Virginie as we glide through our courses. Like the French Onion soup which is artfully poured over cheese croutons for some drama on this particular afternoon; was one she first tasted at age 14, early one morning when her aunt explained it was the perfect cure for a hangover. We have to smile at the imagery as we savour her light but wholesome rendition made with chicken stock and knobs of melted butter for a hint of indulgence.

Ratatouille





Creative exchange

These fun exchanges aren’t a perk for guests alone. We’re told that one of the unanticipated byproducts of this kitchen takeover were exchanges between the chefs lending creative fuel for menus to come. “Like making quiche with lauki (bottle gourd),” says Virginie, beckoning our curiosity.



For the moment though, we dig into a succulent Poulet a la moutarde (chicken in mustard) made with Virginie’s special homemade mustard. Dessert delivers the most blissful apple tart, crumbly and not overly sweet as is often the case. Unfortunately, the chocolate profiteroles that we’ve had our eye on aren’t nearly

as impressive.



March 5 to 21. INR 2,650 (veg) and INR 2,950 (non-veg) plus taxes per person. Wine pairing available on request. For dinner only.