Let's 'taco' about flavour. Southside Taco in Chennai delivers fillings like baja fish and butternut squash 

There’s a new taco spot in town. And from the looks of the menu — it takes everyone’s ‘fillings’ into consideration. Baja fish to butternut squash, Southside Taco promises equal rights (and bites) for the meat eater and the vegetarian in the mood for Mexican fare. A passion project owned by former corporate professional Swapna Muralidhar and Ashwin Tanikasheryl who is in the travel biz, we’re told the idea was conceived during the early months of the pandemic.

Classic enchiladas





“Over much soul searching and contemplation, I arrived at a conclusion with quite a bit of resolve that I’d like to start something that’s my own — and something with heart,” says Swapna. Heart, that she pours liberally into small and large plates that you can order via a quick DM on Instagram. As far as ingredient combinations go, we recommend you order the Grilled Chicken and charred pineapple which match better than any of Sima aunty’s (Indian Matchmaking) alliances — married together savoury and sweet in one perfect, juicy bite.

Feta bean patty melt burger





Also a winner for us were the slow-cooked Chicken Tinga Empanadas — packed with flavour and crunch. The nachos on the other hand resembled a North Indian namakpare. But you could drizzle on their creamy queso prepped with jalapeños and imported Monterey Jack cheese which amply compensates for this, alongside chunky guacamole and tangy salsa. If you’re looking for bite-sized party appetisers, the Grilled Chicken Tostada cups are perfect. Although, the shells on ours might have needed a few minutes longer in the oven. For a main course, there are two burger options, and we find ourselves leaning toward the Feta Bean Patty Melt. But flavour-wise, we prefer the Grilled Zucchini and Corn Enchiladas which deliver on both saucy goodness and cheesy indulgence. Dessert is a Chilli Chocolate Brownie with a mild hit of heat and served with a scoop of salted caramel ice cream to cool you off.

Meal for two at INR 800 approx.