Catch a beautiful sunset and a great sundowner offer at Library Blu this weekend

Those who have been to Library Blu at The Leela Palace Chennai, will remember the subdued elegant lighting and the remarkable stock of spirits at the plush bar. Well, the latter has only gotten better while the former has shifted to sunshine and laughter — thanks to the all-new Sundowner offers at the bar. With an extensive menu that includes interesting short eats, salads, a charcuterie board and pickles, we find that the heavy curtains had been drawn — allowing the glorious golden hour to stream in through the tall bay windows. “We wanted to exploit this great view of the backwaters that we enjoy here and also bring in some local flavours,” explains executive chef Rohit Tokhi, pointing at the fabulous view of the shoreline as we catch up over the tapas spread specially curated for the Sundowner t h at ’s ava i l abl e on the weekends.

Fusion notes

Chicken 65

We start by nibbling on paneer cubes that are encrusted with crushed masala papad and oddly enough make for a great combination. The broccoli vada meanwhile, finds the cruciferous vegetable barely impacting the local delicacy, and the Chicken 65 delivers, albeit tame on the spice scale. We realise that the fusion taste notes extend to the cocktail crafting also as we sip on a delicious concoction called the Broken Bridge Sour. Despite being not a fan of whiskey, we are surprisingly wooed into relishing it thanks to the eclectic infusions. The cocktail that is named after a local landmark, has delicate hints of betel leaf flavour and citrus.

Toast & tequila

Marina Giant Wheel, tequila cocktail

We do graze over the ceviche offerings and though we enjoy the yellow fin tuna and shrimp, we are impressed with the vegan choice that has a mix of avocado, onion, cucumber and palm heart. We are told that the jars of pickled meats and veggies will be a regular on this line-up. The anchovy toast is crunchy and perfectly seasoned, and we find ourselves enjoying skewered podi idlis next. Back on the indigenous taste route, the green cocktail that finds its way to our table has us delighted. Mischievously called the Marina Giant Wheel, this tequila-based drink is pretty with a lime foam topping and has a tangy raw mango purée, justifying the beach vibe.

Floating menu

Charcuterie platter

“We will be changing the spread every week,” assures the chef, encouraging us to come back next week and explore the new options — though we are thrilled that the novel cocktails are here for keeps!

Sundowners at Library Blu from 3 pm to 6 pm on weekends only, at INR 1,500 ++ (including the tapas spread and drinks) per person.