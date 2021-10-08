Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chennai has a new IPL-inspired cocktail menu

Counting down to the IPL final next week, we found a restobar in the city that encourages you to support your favourite team with ‘spirited’ cheer. Extase at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chennai recently rolled out a cocktail menu inspired by the sporting colours we now know by-heart, since the franchise began over a decade ago. And we are stoked to find out from executive chef Haneef, that there are even paired appetizers on request, inspired by the teams.

Rajasthan Royals cocktail





Team spirit

Of course, given we are in Chennai — we are partial to ‘bleeding yellow’ straight off the bat. And mixologist John Jijo seems to agree because the CSK concoction (a heady blend of vodka, rum, gin, tequila and fresh orange juice) arrives at our table before anything else. Sipping on this alongside skewered podi idlis and a bowl of coconut chutney — we find the only thing missing on this particular evening is an actual CSK match to set the mood.

Andhra Kodi Roast

Delhi Capitals cocktail





Sweet and savoury

We move on to a tall glass of ocean blue for the Delhi Capitals. Expect the same base of liquors with a Blue Curacao syrup that tastes fresh and sweet. If we were to pick a cocktail, just for Instagram — it would have to be the Rajasthan Royals, a beautiful gradient of berry pink and cobalt blue (courtesy a rose and blue syrup). The latter comes with a traditional Muthiya which has a touch of sweet and savoury, although it is a tad dry for our taste. The Andhra Kodi Roast, however, a plate to go with the Fizzy Orange Sunrisers Hyderabad cocktail is a hit from the get-go. Chicken drumsticks marinated with Guntur chilly and pan tossed to perfection... what’s not to cheer about?

Cocktails at INR 999; appetisers at INR 650++

