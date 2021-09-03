Restobars in Chennai open with new cocktails and eats to restart the party mood

It’s been a fortnight since the watering holes in Chennai have opened up and we are as excited as you are! As you make your weekend plans and scope the options, here’s a heads-up on what’s new out there. From quirky new cocktails called Quarantine and Marriage on the Rocks to delicious bites like stuffed Pide and Butterfly Chicken — we catch up with the kitchens of restobars from across town, from ECR to Anna Nagar; to find out how they have revamped and redesigned their menus to resurrect the buzz.

Barracuda Brew

Quarantini cocktail

Located on College Road, this restobar is known for the thumping gigs over the weekends. Now they have a cheeky cocktail called Quarantini (INR 850). Part of their new set of cocktails and South Indian-inspired, this one has muddled cucumber and thyme along with Dry Vermouth, Sakura Orange Bitters, and Bombay Sapphire Gin topped with

sparkling wine. You can sip on that with their signature Karvapillai Fish (INR 455) that is grilled and has roasted curry leaves and sits on traditional Tomato Bhat.

Black Orchid

Black Orchid Garden cocktail

Head to RA Puram to try Black Orchid’s new menu that includes signatures of their new botanically-inspired cocktail menu. We are mooning over the Black Orchid Garden (Chamomile Vodka with Sour Juice), Rose-Marry-Me (Blend of White Wine with Peach) and South Shot that promises to tease our palate with sour and tarty orange juice and lime mixed with tequila.

Bay 6

Mooch Cocktail

Head down to ECR to enjoy a salt-sprayed evening at Bay 6. They have concocted a delightful cocktail to woo you back. The vodka-based Mooch (INR 600) is a sweet dessert-like option that is fragrant and rich with fresh cream. While you are sipping on that beauty, you could nibble on Veg Phyllo Pouches (INR 675), a new addition to the menu. Bite into crisp pastry stuffed with fresh veggies like broccoli, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, celery, mushroom, leeks, spinach, and feta in garlic fondue.

Dank

Stuffed pides

Curated and crafted by Chef Saby, look out for the artisanal Turkish and Mediterranean options in Dank’s new menu, where the Pides (INR 295 onward) have our attention as a filling and tasty choice. Other dishes include Gambas, Planchas and Espatadas. Expect ingredients to be locally sourced, sustainable, wholesome and healthy. Located in T Nagar, they are also serving Thai, Asian and Indian cuisines.

Library Blu

Singara Chennai Cocktail

The new cocktail Singara Chennai, at Library Blu in The Leela Palace Chennai, celebrates the Bay of Bengal. Savour a heady mix that has tequila and absinthe and do note the robust notes of spices like the star anise and cinnamon that showcase local ingredients. The spicy and zesty cocktail has pineapple juice to sweeten the deal and Blue Curacao to make it pretty as a picture. INR 650 all inclusive.

Sin & Tonic

Marriage on the Rocks

Sin & Tonic is offering up a celebrated cocktail — the special Marriage on the Rocks (INR 600). This particular cocktail has been featured on the Bars of India — the popular cocktail menu of Sidecar Restobar, Delhi. Sin & Tonic was the only restobar to represent Chennai with this delightfully inventive drink that has light rum, dark rum, cognac, port wine, clarified Darjeeling tea and sugar. Expect modern twists on old classics with new contemporary techniques.

Chipstead

Immunity boosting cocktails

Chipstead at Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam, has reopened with an interesting new menu of immunity boosting cocktails. If you like your gin then Madhuram should work for you, it has Athimathuram-infused gin, Earl Grey infused syrup, fresh pineapple and lime juice. Meanwhile, Idita’s Dream is white rum-based and Spiced Plum has vodka, homemade plum jam and lime juice. All these cocktails are priced at INR 995 all inclusive.

Monkey Bar

Baked Crab



Located at the Madras House, VR Chennai Anna Nagar, expect small plates packed with flavours from different parts of the country. Known for its great ambience, the menu offers a variety of dishes that are comforting and familiar that include signature pub food and burgers and thin crust pizzas. While they have an alluring range of cocktails, we have our eyes on their Butterfly Chicken (`375) and the delicious Baked Crab (INR 570).