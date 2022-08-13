Hyatt Regency Chennai launches a novel 'home chef' culinary experience 

When you're away from home, the one thing you miss the most is home-cooked food and one will do anything to get a taste of authentic recipes! This is where Hyatt Regency Chennai saw an opportunity to create a network of the most talented home chefs by providing a platform to enthrall the city with their culinary skills with a Ghar ka Khana twist, in collaboration with Yogita Uchil who is a food evangelist and a travel influencer.

Guests will get to savour cuisines from different parts of India under one roof. This culinary series will showcase food by five home chefs dishing out their authentic signature dishes from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Coorg, South India, and Bengal.

"Food connects people universally and Indian cuisine as we know has a vast variety and authentic taste that come from the kitchens of home chefs. Thus Ghar ka Khana will showcase unique recipes as we import the kitchens of these home chefs to Hyatt. We have collaborated with these ladies who come from diverse backgrounds and love cooking for people. Additionally, it will also be a learning experience for our chefs who will get to witness how authentic recipes are made from South India, Gujarat, Bengal, Coorg, and Rajasthan, ” says Chef Deva Kumar, Executive Chef at Hyatt Regency Chennai.

Expect authentic traditional vegetarian delicacies like Ringan, Batata, Vatana nu Shaak, Pyaj ki kachori, Kaad Mange curry and non-vegetarian delicacies like Machher Chop, Yerchi curry, Dimer Devil to name a few.

At the Big Binge Buffet at Spice Haat.​ August 16 to September 8, every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. 7 pm onwards. Dinner only. INR 1,999 ++ per person.