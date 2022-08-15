Patriotic palate: Bite into tri-coloured doughnuts for Independence Day!

Honouring the 75th year of India’s Independence, Mad Over Donuts is offering a colourful doughnut filled with the goodness of milk chocolate, dipped in the purity of white chocolate, and garnished with saffron and green sprinkles.



This special doughnut is a tribute to all the martyrs, freedom fighters and notable figures that have contributed to the revolutionary movement to free India. As an homage to the courage of these brave hearts to sacrifice their own lives in order to maintain peace and let the homeland grow, the three colours are an oath to strength, truth, and auspiciousness.



Mad Over Donuts is inviting all Indians to bite into happiness and relish on this delicacy. available till August 16, at INR 75.