Indulge's curated picks of Christmas hampers in Chennai that promise to sleigh all day 

Yuletide cheer is overflowing this year. And while streams of tinsel, X’mas trees and carol marathons abound — spreading the love is best done with a basket of festive goodies. And we have scoured the city for the ‘where and what’ to put together a list of festive hampers that promise to surprise and delight.



Plum indulgence

This hamper is indulgence all the way. Expect festive signature plum cake lavish with macerated fruits, hand rolled chocolate rochers, Christmas fruit pudding potted in a jar, fudge, marzipans, festive cookies and an assortment of dragées — chocolate coated hazelnuts, pistachios, cranberries and almonds. In addition, for chocolate enthusiasts, there will also be two decadent Fabelle Luxury Bars. At ITC Grand Chola, INR 12, 599++.



Honey, I can’t stop

You are going to love this thoughtfully curated Christmas hamper which includes a Chocolate Santa Claus, Spiced Plum Cake, Homemade Chocolates, German Stollen, Christmas Cookies, Fruit Jellies, Macerated Fruits, Natural Honey and Christmas Spice Powder. Also, expect a Santa Cap included in the hamper to pop on for a quick selfie and a recipe for traditional plum pudding if you’re in the mood to whip out an apron and bake your own. At The Leela Palace Chennai. INR 4,500 ++.

Dessert storm

Picture this: Chocolate cigars, truffles, pralines, madeleines, eclairs, stuffed dates, macaroons and cookies — freshly baked to dish up some delicious Christmas cheer. This is apart from brownie bars in flavours like caramel, hazelnut, raspberry and more; Coffee Cakes in variants like Lemon and Almond, Pistachio and Sticky Toffee and Pinata Cakes for kids. Available at Dessert Market, La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel. Order separately, curate your own hamper or request one to be put together for you. INR 1,000 upwards. As is tradition, every year, the hotel is also offering its over-the-top Coromandel Hamper which is every gourmand’s dream. It includes a Red Velvet Travel Cake, Christmas Plum Pudding, Madagascar Choco Chip Cookies, Gourmet French Macaroons, Handmade Chocolate Santa, Signature Pralines, Handmade Almond Rocks, Exquisite Homemade Baklava; Premium Stuffed Dates, Imported Vintage Cheddar Cheese; Extra Virgin Olive & Basil Cheese Crackers, imported Avocado Oil; Zero Proof Sparkling Wine, Apple I Phone Pro, a Montblanc pen and Wallet, Apple Airpod Pro and Crystal Whisky Glasses. At Taj Coromandel, INR 5,00,000 ++.

Cookie jar

Level up your gifting game with sweet surprises. Try the Secret Santa Christmas Hamper (INR 890) filled with Peppermint & Pecan Barks, Chocolate Butter Cookies and an Indie Bar — where chocolate meets mithai. You could also opt for the Cookie Combo (INR 890) that features a trio of Indian Cookies, Toffee Butterscotch Cookies and Chocolate Butter Cookies. For chocolate lovers, there is the Chocolatey Christmas Hamper (INR 1,890) brimming with Peppermint and Pecan Barks, their signature Choco Butterscotch Barks, Chocolate Butter Cookies, a 3-Layer Chocolate Fudge and Indie Bar. At Bombay Sweet Shop, order online.





Cane you feel the love?

This hamper of handpicked festive goodies includes a tin of Gourmet Tea, a Dragées Tin, 2 Stir-It-Up Hot Chocolate sticks in flavours like Mocha and Mint, Scrumptious Cookies, an 80g Chocolate Bar, a Box of Mince pies and a 750g plum cake tin. All of this comes packaged in an elegant cane basket. At Smoor, order at the store or online. INR 4,200.



Nuts about you

Plum Cake, Stollen, Homemade Ginger Cookies and Chocolate Santas are just a peek of what is in store with this luxurious X’mas bundle. Aptly called the ‘Box of Joy,’ you can also look out for goodies like Linzer Tortes, Mince Pie, Dundee Cake, Prunes, Turkish Apricots, Mixed Nuts, Barilla Pasta and Chocolate Drops. At The Westin Chennai Velachery, INR 8,999.

Oh fudge!

This seasonal hamper rolls out a half kg Plum Cake, Carrot Cake, Shortbread Fudge, Gingerbread Cookies, Almond Dundee, a Chocolate Box, Stollen and Crinkle Cookies. At Bread Boutique by Brew Room. INR 1,575 nett.