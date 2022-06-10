Thalis by Palette in Chennai serves 18 'concept' thalis across a spectrum of cuisines

Southern Crest in T Nagar recently opened Thalis by Palette. And the restaurant serves exactly what it promises — thalis that match your cravings — whether that means Meen Kuzhambu or Mutton paya. The menu promises 18 thalis for both lunch and dinner with each combo serving eight to 10 dishes. And we were pretty kicked to find choices like a Mutton Biryani Thali (with a Kola Urundai and Mutton Serva Omelette), a Chinese Thali (Fried rice and Fried ice cream!) and a Thai Thali (with Thai Chicken Wings and Thai Green curry) on the list. This is of course, in addition to a spectrum of popular North and South Indian staple combos that are go-to choices for most.

Thai Chicken Wings





The man behind the idea, Consultant chef Saravanan K tells us, “I wanted to create a place where you could get every thali you could want in one place.” And with four chefs specializing in North, South, Asian and Biryani — authentic flavours are not compromised. We start our meal with the most eclectic assortment of starters we’ve seen in a while. There are about 20 appetizers that are separate from the thalis. We taste the Bangkok Broccoli tossed with curry paste and coconut milk which is fresh and crunchy. And then, a Mozzarella Mutton Drumstick which is equal parts surprising and delicious. There is also a ‘vegan’ Saiva Kola Urundai made of soya which we must applaud as an inclusive stride on the menu.

Mansatti manga meen kozhambu thali

Arachu vacha nalli kari kozhambu thali





Lotus begin!

Later, we pop a beeda shot that comes with the South Indian thali before ditching our fork and spoon to do justice to the steaming rice and sambar. Don’t miss the Muttai Roast and lipsmacking Vanjaram Varuval or if you are a seafood enthusiast, just opt for the Seafood Thali which comes with orange rind scented prawn kebabs and more... We also like the thoughtful ‘Comfort Thali’ (INR 199) section with options like Thalicha Thayir Sadam (served with uralai roast, vadu mangai urugai and kilangu fry). Although, we skip this for the aromatic Mutton Biryani and later Crispy Lotus Root for a sampling of the Asian flavours.

Jellied water chestnut





Sweet symphony

Dessert, we discover, is themed to your thali of choice or can be ordered separately. We find ourselves devouring a fusion creation of Rasamalai Tres Leches which we would have not imagined together and then, a Gulab Jamun Cheesecake!

Thalis at INR 199 to INR 599. There is also a try-it-all thali (the best of six South Indian Thalis) at INR 899.

