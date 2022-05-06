Here are five refreshing coconut creations in Chennai to dive into this summer

Before we head into the much-awaited mango season, we thought why not doff our hats to the ubiquitous but underrated coconut. Perhaps the reason, this is the case, is because it is accessible year-round — be it to quench your thirst with electrolyte packed sweet tender coconut water on a sweltering summer’s day or scoops of those silken white fleshy bits that restaurants around the city transform into dessert favourites like payasam and panna cotta. We decided to stray from traditional staples and explore the city for refreshing renditions you likely haven’t tried before — putting the spotlight on this perennial fruit.

Bubble bath

This Coconut Milk Bubble Tea is a popular variant of bubble tea in East Asia, made with flavourful black tea and coconut milk. Expect a base of thick and creamy coconut milk to make this drink, giving it a rich consistency. Customers can choose from the classic black tapioca pearls or Thailand’s popular crystal konjac brown sugar pearls to add to their drink. This variant of bubble tea is claimed to be the first vegan option of authentic bubble tea available in the city. At Barrocco launched by Café de Bangkok, INR 259.

Gateau dig in!

Enjoy a slice of this newly-introduced Tender Coconut Cake with a fluffy base of vanilla sponge layered with tender coconut and coconut cream and finished with white chocolate ganache. At The Cake Brick, INR 1,500 per kg. DM on Instagram: @thecakebrick





Smoothie operator

You’ve sipped on tender coconut water. But have you tasted a Tender Coconut smoothie? Violet Berry by Soul Garden Bistro raises the bar on the summer refresher you grew up with by blending up a thick swirl of tender coconut meat, water and a garnish of roasted coconut flakes to up the ante on flavour. At Lyfe by Soul Garden, Anna Nagar or DM on Instagram: @violetberrybysoulgarden. INR 255.

Rum diaries

The ‘Pollachi Collins’ is so christened because Pollachi is the largest coconut-producing district in Tamil Nadu. Expect homemade pineapple-infused rum for tropical vibes topped off with tender coconut water and a drizzle of falernum syrup for sweetness. The rum, for those curious, has some nutty notes from

ingredients like almonds and nutmeg laced with just a hint of citrus from lemon rind mixed into the barrel. At Middle of Nowhere. INR 649.





Don’t be jelly

We sampled this Coconut Pudding Jelly on a warm afternoon and quite literally couldn’t stop. Made with simple ingredients like coconut meat, coconut water, milk and sugar, these boxes of goodness are made to order and are best eaten after an hour in the fridge. Swati Gupta Sridhar started experimenting with these back in February and has now built a steady following on Instagram. You can customise your order to preference by requesting a healthier alternative to sugar or additional toppings like strawberries, chocolate and coconut flakes for crunch. INR 80 for 100 ml. The minimum order is six. DM on Instagram: @coconutpudding_jelly



Top image: Unsplash