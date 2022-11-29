Football fever and oodles of flavour at Hyatt Regency Chennai

Hyatt Regency Chennai is rolling out the red carpet this football season with celebrations all day long, alongside exciting theme-based eats and beverages. Expect a unique and thematic menu representing various countries like Shrimp Po’ Boys, Corn Dogs, Dino Wings, and Sloppy Deo. Executive chef Manish Uniyal has also curated a selection of pizzas like the Mexicana, Italian Job, Pizza Al Arabiya, English League, etc. You can also look forward to a 'spirit of the day' which will represent the country playing on that day.

Live action during the game

Experience the football frenzy in true stadium style during the game hours (which will broadly range from 3 pm to 3 am) at the bar 365 AS including special food and beverage/brews packages, and stadium-style seating. The focal point of the football action will be special whistles, healthy competition, and lots of cheering for your favourite teams. Special contests and fun games have been planned to up the excitement!

On till December 18.