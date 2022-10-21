Indulge turns 15: Destination Chennai — have you checked out the new out-of-town ‘mithaiwalas,’ now in the city?

Chennai is home to sweet shops galore, but once in a while, we all crave for that something new, something special and something absolutely different. The last two years have seen many sweet brands from across the country come to our shores, and now, their offerings are as much a part of our Diwali celebrations as adirasam, coconut barfi and rava laddu. We curate a list of five for your sugary pleasure and suggest you get shopping before they run out of stock, which, from experience, we know happens way too often.

Rajput goodies

Gur Chini, based in Chhatarpur, Delhi; takes making mithais healthy, quite seriously. They use stevia, gur, dates and other sugar substitutes in all their sweets but ensure to keep the sweets as original as possible. If you’re looking for something healthy instead of the regular saccharine sweet festive offerings at most other sweet shops, here’s where you need to be. We chose their wide ghewar options and were particularly piqued by the chocolate chip, gold varq and activated charcoal variants. INR 1,800 onwards. At Khader Nawaz Khan Road and online.

Ghewar from Gur Chini

Gulab Jamuns from Bikaji

Rajasthani delights

Bikaji sweets, based out of Bikaner in Rajasthan is as synonymous with sweets in North India as Grand Sweets is to Chennai. This version of the brand came into being in 1986 and the brand has since conquered the market when it comes to Rajasthani-style sweets and savouries. This Diwali, we suggest you try out their celebrated gulab jamuns, the simplest yet most delicious festive dessert from India, which is pure gourmet perfection, if done right. INR 265 onwards. At Murugappa Street, Sowcarpet and online.

Hyderabadi decadence

Karachi Bakery & Café has come to be known for its cookies, cakes and baked savouries. What most people don’t know is that the chain also serves up some delicious mithai options, some available only at their stores. The bakery has been around since 1953 and has come to be one of Hyderabad’s definitive identities. Try returning from Hyderabad without their fruit biscuits and you’ll understand why. We, however, suggest you try out their badusha or balushahi this festive season, simply because nobody does the mithai better justice than the Hyderabadis! INR 160 onwards. At Nungambakkam High Road and online.

Badusha/Balushahi from Karachi Bakery & Café

Orange Barfi from Haldirams

Nagpuri treats

Think of Nagpur and you immediately think of oranges and this brand of sweets and savouries is literally just another way of saying Indian sweets, globally. It’s not unheard of people to say, ‘go get some Haldirams…’ when what they actually mean is: get some desi savouries or sweets! The Nagpur-based brand is now available in the city, officially, and we suggest you get a pack or two of their orange barfi, made with real Nagpuri oranges to add to your Diwali sweets kitty. INR 144 onwards. At VR Chennai, Anna Nagar and online.

Kaju Katli from Bikanerwala

Dilli indulgences

Though also a brand that specialises in Rajasthani style sweets, Bikarnerwala is actually a Delhi-based brand. Also synonymous today with North Indian sweets and snacks, the brand began in 1905 as a small sweet shop — Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar in Bikaner, shifting to Delhi only in 1950. The kaju katli from the sweet shop is famous, and needless to say, that’s what we’re recommending as a must-try, must-buy! INR 700 onwards. At College Road, Nungambakkam and online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal