Diwali 2022: Festive hampers in Chennai with everything from Tirupati ladoo cookie sandwiches to kutty pattasu chocolates!

One day to Diwali, folks. The air in sweet shops across the city is thick with wafting aromas of warm syrup and ghee as batches of your favourite sweets get boxed for gifting by the hundreds. Meanwhile, over at five-star kitchens and boutique bake shops, the scene is a little different. For the past month, a slew of innovative experiments have been stewing. How does a Payasam Choux Pastry sound on a lark? Or brownies prepped with rose thandai and on the savoury side, galouti kebabs packaged into ‘cracker boxes’. We hope you’re reading this with a full appetite because while we celebrate the festival of ‘light’ our diwali hamper picks for the season are anything but!

Pearls & pâté

The Coromandel Hamper curated by Taj Coromandel is as extravagant as they come. Picture this: Hand Moulded Truffles, Artisanal Swiss Valrhona Dark Chocolate Slabs, Homemade Baklava Premium Stuffed Dates and of course, a liberal offering of traditional mithai. On the savoury side, there is Virgin Olive & Basil Cheese Crackers, Tagliatelle with Truffles, Black Truffle Pâté and Scottish Wildflower Vanilla Fudge. And no, we aren’t done yet. The hamper also packs in luxurious lifestyle offerings like handcrafted marble coasters, a Montblanc pen, Apple Airpod Pro and a Diwali pearl toran. INR 5,00,000 ++

Truffle hunting

Writer’s Cafe has a handpicked exclusive selection of chocolate for the festive season. Expect Dark Chocolate Truffles, Almond Florentines, Passion Fruit Bon Bons and Peanut Rocks in a 400-gram tin intended for reuse, simply because it’s so pretty. INR 949.

Bomb flavours

Swap the pataka bombs for a ‘Galouti Bomb’ this year. The cloud kitchen (of the same name) is offering an ‘explosive’ mix of textures and ingredients with a 24-piece box of galouti kebabs which makes a fun savoury gift for a house party. Non-vegetarian variants include a Shahi Murgh and the OG Nawabi Mutton, while vegetarian options include Maharaja Rajma, Durbari Yam and Beetroot. You can customise your box of 24, priced at INR 240 onwards.

Cookie monster

Ricky’s Cookies is rolling out an ‘absolute’ Diwali hamper with crispy cookies in flavours like Coffee & Almond and Sesame & Honey that make an indulgent accompaniment with your coffee, a ready-to-drink chocolate mix, a roasted trail mix and the pièce de résistance, a signature seven-inch celebration cookie of hazelnut with a medley of dark chocolate. INR 2,300 upwards.

Raise the bar

Japanese chocolate and confectionery brand Royce’ Chocolate, which recently opened a kiosk in Chennai at Express Avenue Mall, has a Royal Celebration Box of decadence in store with 48 pieces of their bestsellers. This includes melt-in-mouth Coffee Chocolate, Prafeuille Chocolate, Potechi Chocolate, Nutty Bars, Chocolate Truffles and Wafers, Chocolate covered Almonds and Amande Chocolat. INR 5,695.

Wine & dine

Novotel Chamiers Road serves up exclusive hampers with everything you need for a party at home. From pasta packets, tonic water and chips to sparkling wine, candles and dark chocolate, expect a mood setting ready to go. The Platinum Hamper, at `9,999 even comes with an ice bucket complete with cocktail shaker, ice tongs and muddler. And if this isn’t enough, you are also covered for a healthy Diwali breakfast with a jar of organic jam and gluten-free oats! INR 1,999 upwards.

Prasadam & pastry

Cakeistry’s Prasadam x Pastry box was inspired by an exciting idea — package traditional prasadams in pastry form. The box contains four desserts made with four famous temple prasadams — Sabarimala Aravana Payasam Choux, Pazhani Panjamirtham Berliner, Gurudwar Kadaprasad Millionaire Shortbread Bars and a Tirupati Ladoo Cookie Sandwich. INR 1,499.

Crackers, cake & crisps

Shortbread cookies with luscious dips like chocolate, coconut cream and lemon curd. Tea cakes in flavours like Chocolate Zucchini and Walnut Streusel. And festive éclairs that range from Pistachio to Cornflakes. That’s just a taste of what Pumpkin Tales has in store for Diwali, leaving us spoilt for choice. Also, look out for a premium festive hamper that includes a Diwali Dream Cake — a Honey Glazed Almond Cake with dates, pistachio and cashew, monsoon crisps, sourdough crackers and more. INR 3,575.

Pop goes the mithai

The Park Chennai has an eclectic mix of festive goodies to choose from. Expect Handcrafted Chocolate Truffles, Eggless Walnut Brownies, traditional savouries like thattai and murukku and a liberal serving of mithai. The Signature Box comes with a fun mix of everyday indulgences like Cheese Crackers, Peanut Butter, Sparkling Wine and a Chef’s Blend of Chilli Garlic Sunflower Seeds, Gunpowder Cashewnuts, Dehydrated Pineapple and Organic Gooseberry Candy. Hampers start at INR 1,099++

Brownie & barfi

ITC Grand Chola’s Diamante Collection features festive cakes with Saffron, Almond and Currants, Brownies made of Filter Coffee and Dates, an assortment of Festive Jars with mixes like Cashew, Peanut, Pumpkin & Cranberry Flavoured Kaffir Lime and rich mithai including Lavender Kaju Ladoo and Pista Pumpkin Seed Barfi. Also enjoy luxury chocolates from Fabelle including Pralines and Gianduja and for a sustainable touch, Plantable seed firecrackers. INR 17,499.

Chocolates & cheer

Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway is gearing up for the festive season with an array of curated hampers featuring chocolate, dried fruits and nuts with raisins, almonds and pistachios, cookies and traditional sweets. Also, look out for specials like a Liquor-Infused Sweet or Chocolate Box to raise your spirits, quite literally, over the Diwali weekend. INR 399 ++ upwards.

Over the cocoa rainbow

Luxury chocolate brand Smoor has a festive hamper with Chocolate coated Pecan Nuts, Chocolate bars and discs, Hazelnut Spread, Nougat Bars, Baklava, Danish Cookies and Stir-it-Up Hot Chocolate, a 24-piece box of Couverture Chocolate, Nut Jars, blissful teas and flavoured makhanas, as well as handmade gold diyas. INR 10,000.

Kaju later!

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park has a special range of bespoke gift hampers which include an assortment of sweets and snacks. Think Kaju Katli, Tirunelveli Halwa and Mysore Pak alongside healthier options like Besan Ladoo, Green Teas and Roasted Flax Seeds. Also expect Artisanal Cheese, California Prunes and Imported Wine and for a touch of décor, diyas, brass bells and potpourri. INR 950++ upwards.



Cracker of a box

Would you prefer a box filled with bon bons, nut rocks and kutty pattasu chocolates or nine hot chocolate bombs? The latter has flavour options that range from Peppermint to Paan. Zitter has a decadent selection of curated hampers or you could customise your own with all of the above, as well as an assortment of Mendiants, Bonbars, Barks and Gold Ingots. INR 475 upwards.

