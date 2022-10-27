Six Halloween buffets in Chennai that serve up a scream!

Halloween eats in the city, this year, are quite the ‘scream’ — if you know what we mean. And chefs this year have gone the extra mile to dish out plates that are equal parts disgusting and delicious. Brain lasagne, is a case in point. We also chanced upon a spree of themed beverages as part of menus including the likes of Goblin’s Blood, Dracula’s Kiss and Black Magic Jello Shots. We hope that whet your appetite for our list of spooky brunch and dinner buffets in store this weekend.

Crows & cupcakes

‘Hauntingly delicious’ is how the culinary team at this five-star hotel describes their Halloween spread. With names like Mummy in Blood Pool (Chicken Meatballs in Tomato Sauce); Grilled Crow Parts (Grilled Chicken with Red Wine Jus) and Witch Flounder intestine (Grilled Prawns in Cocktail Sauce) — our curiosity is piqued. Don’t miss the dessert section which invites you to dig into Wizard Cupcakes or how about a bite of Dracula’s Teeth? At Anise, Taj Coromandel. On October 30. Brunch at INR 2,850 and dinner at INR 2,500 all-inclusive.

Frogs & fingers

This spine-chilling buffet serves up a host of plates straight out of a horror flick. Sip on a glass of Goblin’s Blood while you chew on Decapitated Fingers (Hara bara fingers), Zombie Foot (BBQ tenderloin meatloaf) and Tombstone Cous Cous Salad. Feeling a craving for something desi? No worries, there is also some Frog Egg Raitha in the mix! For dessert, look out for Mice Cheesecake, Harry’s Sorting Hats (chocolate doodh cones) and RIP Mousse. On October 31. At Six ‘O’ One. The Park Chennai. Buffet is open for dinner only. Starts at 7.30 pm. INR 1,699 all-inclusive.

Dragon eggs

After the smashing success of their Squid Game theme last year, Dank is upping the ante with the much-talked-about House of the Dragon this weekend. Look out for tiki torches and house flags woven into the the décor, while the staff gets into character as well sporting dashing capes and armour. Meanwhile, look out for dragon eggs as part of a Halloween-themed weekend brunch and drinks like Blood & Fire and House of Targaryen. October 28 to 30. INR 1,399 upwards per person. 12 pm to 3.30 pm.

Black magic jello

Thirsty? Slurp up some Witches Brew Lemonade or pop a handful of Occult Black Magic Jello shots from Dracula’s Bar. Follow up with Zombie’s Brain Lasagne, Ghost Bagel Pizzas and Anytime Bone Apple Pie. On October 30. For brunch at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chennai, Guindy. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. INR 1,499++ per person.

Dead or alive?

Indulge your sweet tooth with Ghost Buster Mousse, Devil’s Cheesecake and Spiced Pumpkin Molasses Cake over this specially crafted Halloween brunch at The Residency, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. On October 30. INR 2,250 all-inclusive. If you’re chasing spirits instead, opt for The Dead Margarita or Dr Razorback at The Westminister, ongoing till October 30.

Bloody good

Sample this: Graveyard Chicken Enchiladas, Spiderweb Pizza and for dessert, Blood Orange Cake. That’s just a taste of what is in store for the Halloween dinner buffet at The Square, both at Novotel Chennai OMR and Novotel Chennai Sipcot. The latter also has some regional offerings that fit the theme like Ratthu Poriyal (Scrambled Goat Blood) and Sudukadhu Cheetai Meen Kozhambu (Dry fish Curry). Apart from the food, there will also be live music and a smoke machine to set the mood. INR 1,399 ++ upwards per person.