Celebrate with an edible chocolate Ganesha this season

This Ganesh Chaturthi, try this 118 gms of chocolate that is exquisitely shaped like the Elephant God. Obviously edible, Kocoatrait offers Indian origin vegan chocolate that boasts of being made from bean to bar. If you are wondering what you will do with this chocolate creation after the festivities are done – then here are some suggestions. You can melt this and use as filling for modaks or make a delicious vegan chocolate drink with almond or cashew milk without having to add any other ingredient. The chocolate art is packed in a reusable and keepsake tin box in a bid to be sustainable. Also, we are told that no refined ingredients have been used to make this sweet dish. In the mix you can expect cocoa nibs, cocoa butter, khandasari sugar, coconut milk and cardamom.

At INR 730 each.

Available online.

