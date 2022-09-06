Hyatt Regency Chennai gears up to kick off the Oktoberfest fest this month

After a two-year hiatus, Germany's iconic Oktoberfest beer festival will return to Hyatt Regency Chennai this year. Look forward to German delicacies and, of course, vast quantities of beer on offer to put you in the festive spirit.

The food served will include traditional German delicacies like Bratwurst Pork, Bratwurst Chicken, Bavarian Weisswurst, Fillet Mignon, Chicken Schnitzel, Nutmeg Spätzle’s, etc. and traditional German selection of beers, including seasonal local crafts, plus root beers.

“We’re excited to bring back the Oktoberfest tradition after a gap of two years,” says Hyatt Regency Chennai’s General Manager, Ruban Das. “Since 2014, Hyatt Regency Chennai has welcomed families and friends for the traditional Oktoberfest fare and fun, and we’re thrilled to do it again with a Bavarian-styled food offering.”

Each weekend will feature a Bavarian Style Mixed Grill Platter with beers priced at INR 2,299 onwards. At 365 A.S. September 18 to October 1. Time: 7 pm to 11 pm.