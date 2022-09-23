La Pizza Loca in Chennai known for New York-style pies is rolling out festive bites soon!

La Pizza Loca has been organically growing a following on Instagram — much like the fresh San Marzano tomatoes (from Italy) that owner Neha Gupta swears by for their sauce. “It costs a little more but quality is everything,” says the entrepreneur, who is now planning a whole new set of additions for the festive season. Think Detroit-style pizza squares, Garlic Knots and Breakfast Pies — all of which make for fun shareable plates at a house party. Incidentally, Neha who studied to be a Chartered Accountant had no aspirations in the food biz, until one day, back in 2019, wandering around the streets of New York, she ordered a ‘dollar slice’ of pizza. And she was taken by the perfect balance of simple flavours and a crust that was thick yet airy.



Since then, she takes us back, “I’ve spent about two years just trying to figure out the perfect dough.” This was along with some guidance from pizzaiolo (pizza chef) Richard Bennett, a New Yorker who helped her curate her menu of 12 pies, which include mostly classics like the Margherita Pie as well as the occasional desi topping like the Makhmalai paneer.

Baked mozzarella garlic bread





We kick off our tasting, however, with slices of Garlic Bread that pops with a marriage of pesto and sun dried tomatoes. “What sets us apart I think is that we use fresh yeast in every batch of dough, and this makes for a much fluffier finished product,” Neha gets technical for a moment.

The White Pie





The pizzas which all come in a standard 12-inch size are hand tossed and the thick, airy crusts, are perhaps the hero of our meal. We recommend The White Pie with chicken salami and fresh mozzarella and if you want slices with a kick of heat, try the Spicy Lamb Pie. A crowd favourite, we’re told, is the vegetarian Italian Fresh Medley, and we quickly discover why, courtesy a red bell pepper reduction that ups the ante on flavour.



We also sample some of their pasta options and will definitely be re-ordering the Spaghetti Al Pomodoro, while the Lemon & Cream Pasta has us missing that promised zing of citrus.

DM on Instagram to order. Pizzas at INR 450 to INR 600 approx.