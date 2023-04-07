Thanks a brunch! Eight places in Chennai rolling out a feast this Easter Sunday...

We hope you’ve been eating light because chefs across star hotels are gearing up to impress this weekend. From Roast Suckling Pig to Shrimp Satays, Floating Snow Eggs to Easter Pound Cake and live stations galore, Sunday brunch promises to be elevated to a whole new level. Also look out for live music, magic shows and DIY Easter egg decoration corners to add to the celebration.



Eyes on the pie

From savoury Easter Deviled Eggs and traditional Italian Easter bread to Roasted Lamb, and Sweet Easter Pie, paired with all your favourite summer cocktails, this Easter brunch sounds like a mini vacay. To add to the mood, there will be live music and a magic session to surprise and thrill both kids and adults alike. At The Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa. Starts at INR 2,999 ++.

Moussaka at Hyatt Regency Chennai

Flavour pascha-bilities

Experience the essence of Easter with an Orthodox Christian Easter brunch, featuring an array of mouth-watering dishes inspired by the diverse cuisines of Eastern Europe. Indulge in signature dishes like Pascha, Pastitsio, Souvlaki, Chicken Kyviv and Pelmeni. At Spice Haat, Hyatt Regency Chennai. INR 3,400 ++ per person, including beverages.



Cherry-ish the day

Hop into the Easter spirit with an egg-stravagant Easter Sunday Brunch, featuring live counters, a kids' play zone, live music, an egg hunt for tiny tots, and a live cocktail bar, all designed to create an unforgettable Sunday Brunch experience. Indulge in an array of delicacies like Roasted Lamb Leg, Folar de Pascoa, Cherry Almond Pie, Burnt Cheese Cake, Roast Chicken, Chimichurri fish, Hot Cross Buns, Easter Bunny Chow, Simnel Cake, and other delightful treats. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai Velachery. INR 4,999 including beverages.



Don’t mezze with me

This glorious Easter spread features Roasted Suckling Pork centre stage, alongside a Mezze Counter, Sliders and Hot Dog Station and desserts such as Easter Bell Cake, Easter Chocolate Tart, Easter Pound Cake, Trio Cheese Cake, Easter Poke Cake, Easter Basket Gateau, Granola Fresh Fruit Tart, Vegan Chia Pudding, Old Passion Mud Cake, and much more. Also look out for a special section where little ones can decorate mini pancakes and their own Easter eggs! At Food Exchange, Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road. INR 2,499 per person, including beverages.

Cheese board at Feathers hotel

Lay of the lamb

Feast on a spread of eclectic flavours with Thai style Shrimp Satay, Chimichurri Chicken, Teriyaki Potato, Pineapple Bell Pepper Shaslik and Roasted Leg of Lamb. Folks leaning toward those Asian umami notes can head over to a live dim sum station which is sure to delight. Meanwhile, the sweet highlights for the Easter celebration include Carrot Cake Blondies, an Easter Bunny Garden, a Floating Snow Egg and even an Easter Egg Panna Cotta. At The Residency, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. INR 2,250++ per person.

Cocktails at Feathers hotel

Turkey to my heart

With 150 dishes on the menu across Continental, Indian, Oriental and Mediterranean cuisines, this one promises to be an Easter brunch for the ages. Expect options like Honey Glazed Ham with Plum Sauce, Chicken Pot Pie, Herbed Potatoes, Pickled Egg Salad, Roast Lamb and Baked Fish in Lemon Cream Sauce. Also keep your eyes peeled for six live stations with pasta, pizza, chaat, a turkey carving station with cranberry sauce and stuffing, salads, cold cuts and cheese platter and chocolate fondue! At Waterside, Feathers hotel. INR 2,500 nett per person.





Raan to you

You might want to go easy on dinner the night before to do justice to this Easter brunch menu. Sample this: Quail confit with l’orange sauce and braised root vegetables, Awadhi Raan, Himachali Anardana Murgh and Sri Lankan Tenderloin Curry. Also look out for comfort staples like English-style Fish & Chips, American Burgers, Pancakes and French Toast. Dessert comprises Battenberg Cake, an Easter festive gateau and Pina Cola Entremet. At Six ‘O’ One, The Park Chennai. INR 3,500, including beverages.



Gnocchi on heaven’s door

Your family is going to be spoiled for choice with this fabulous marathon of eats lined up for Easter. Look out for Easter Meatball Soup, Asian Spiced Fish Cakes, Potato Gnocchi Dumplings, Shepherd’s Pie and Poached Salmon and Asparagus Salad. The showstopper of course, promises to be the herb and garlic rubbed Roasted Turkey with accompaniments like Char grilled Baby Carrot and Asparagus, goat cheese, pine nuts and wine flashed tomatoes; while those craving some regional flavours can opt for the Awadhi Subzi Miloni or and Ghost Dum Biryani. At the dessert station, expect to find delectable Easter Mud Cakes, Easter Dry Fruit Coconut Gateaux, Easter Cupcakes, Pumpkin Pie, Baked Cheesecake and Hot Cross Buns. This is apart from the traditional Mouchak, Gulab Jamun, Sandesh, Badam Burfi

and Double ka Meeta. At Anise, Taj Coromandel. INR 2,750 ++ per person.