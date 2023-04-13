Dakshin turns its 34 with celebration thalis that transport you to a different part of South India, every week of April

Flashback to April 14, 1989. Dakshin, the now iconic South Indian speciality restaurant opened its doors for the very first time. We wonder what that very first menu was like and if heritage-rich Tanjore paintings adorned the walls like they do today. We wouldn’t be surprised if their much-loved banana dosa which is now served at the start of every meal made a special appearance...

Punugulu





Head chef Gobu Kumar who looks close to the same age as the restaurant (it turns 34 today) can neither confirm nor deny this. But for the month-long anniversary celebrations at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, he has put together a feast, or rather multiple feasts that serve up a taste tour through South India — Andhra and Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry — in that order. “Look forward to a handcrafted thali from a different region each week,” he says. Our visit over lunch features a showcase of the Tamil Nadu spread with flavours like a tangy Vathal Kozhambu and Chettinadu Uppu Kari that we enjoy with steamed rice and a dollop of ghee. Of course, if you enjoy seafood, the flavourful Kathirikka Manga Meen Kozhambu with fluffy idiyappams is not to miss.

Pachakari thari unda





We also sample a couple of dishes from some of the other states like a classic Malabar Fish Fry from Kerala and a peppery Coorg Mutton Masala from Karnataka. The latter, chef Gopu, shares, is made with a masala blend of ingredients sourced from the hills like whole coriander, black pepper and cloves, to get that flavour just right. Desserts from week to week cover everything from Pal Payasam to Mysore Pak to Tirunelveli Halwa.

On till the end of the month. For lunch and dinner. Veg thali at INR 2,000++, Non veg at INR 2,400 ++

