Home chefs dish up enticing flavours at Hyatt Regency Chennai's Ghar ka Khana

The highly anticipated second season of Ghar ka Khana is back to tantalize taste buds and bring the joy of home cooking to food connoisseurs at Hyatt Regency Chennai. Building on the tremendous success of the first season, this culinary extravaganza promises to be bigger, better, and more delicious than ever before, in collaboration with Yogita Uchil who is a food evangelist and a travel influencer.



Guests will get to savour cuisines from different parts of India under one roof, which will showcase food by seven home chefs dishing out their authentic signature dishes from Gujarat, Bengal to Sri Lanka.

This season celebrates the art and essence of cooking home food in a five-star kitchen. It will take people on an extraordinary culinary journey filled with flavor, culture, and heartwarming stories. "These home chefs from diverse family backgrounds will showcasing their favourite family recipes and traditional delicacies like Amritsari Chole, Niramish Aloor Dum, Undhiyu and non-vegetarian delicacies like Chicken Stew, Shami Kebabs, Jaffana style Chicken Curry, to name a few.: says Chef Manish Uniyal, Executive Chef at Hyatt Regency Chennai.



At Spice Haat through the month of August. 7 pm onwards, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. INR 1,999++ per person.



Home Chefs to look out for:

Dr Nithya Franklyn (South Tamil Nadu) - 1st August & 17th August

Shani Singh (Punjabi) - 2nd August & 24th August

Ammu Rebecca (Kerala) - 3rd August & 29th August (Onam Sadya )

Joydrita Ragavendran Chatterjeeb (Bengal) - 8th August & 15th August

Nisreen Madraswala (Bohri) - 9th August and 23rd August



Amaravathi (Sri Lanka) - 10th August and 22nd August



Meena shah (Kathiyawadi) - 16th August and 30th August

