If you’re headed to Puducherry this weekend, this pop-up by French chef Amiel Guerin promises to delight and surprise

Lobster Tail Confit to Golden Butter Roasted Parsnip, French chef Amiel Guerin brings us a modern take on French classics this weekend as part of a specially curated five-course dinner pop-up. For two days only, as part of Hidesign Hotels’ Artisanal Series, which aims to bring interesting cuisine and dining experiences to Puducherry, expect fresh and local produce and flavour pairings like coffee braised lamb. More on what to expect from the man behind the menu, which will be available at The Promenade:

Tell us a bit about yourself and your background.

Well, I’m a French chef, from France, Brittany. Cooking is a passion, I always wanted to be a chef. I left home at 14 years of age to enter catering school. Then I worked in several places in France, US, Spain, and now I’ve been in India since 2010.



In India, I first started setting up Cafe Noir and I was the Executive Chef there for five years. Then I started out on my own and created Amiel Gourmet six years ago. We specialise in modern European food, using locally sourced ingredients as much as possible.

How did Bengaluru become home?

Opportunities. I believe I landed in a great place at a good time. I love it here, lots of things happening, lots of things to do! Discovering new techniques and new produce, as well as chefs, that keeps us going.

Walk us through some of the highlights on your menu.

In this pop-up, I hope to delight the people of Puducherry (who are used to French cooking) with a modern take on French cuisine. We are trying to put France on the plate by revisiting the classics with local ingredients and produce and highlighting quality produce using French cooking techniques as well as refining our plating to make it hard for you to stop digging in.

7-Hour Coffee Braised Lamb

We spotted a 7-Hour Coffee Braised Lamb Leg on the list. What coffee is being used and we’re curious, does this creation have a backstory?

South India has a lot of coffee plantations from which great quality coffee can be sourced. We are using it as a rub along with herbs and seasoning. The acidity of the coffee balances the richness of the lamb very well.

Are you bringing in any ingredients with you for more authentic flavours?

I’m bringing ingredients for more unique flavours. Like Mong-mong, which is a pepper from Nagaland as is the Wild Forest Honey. Some citrus grown by a passionate farmer in Coorg. A Goat Cheese Log from a newly started Fromagerie in Bengaluru. And Fleur de sel, which is sea salt from Guerande (France).



Outside of the kitchen, what are your plans while in Puducherry?

I would like to explore the local market, especially seafood. Maybe find sourcing for some quality produce. Check what the restaurants are offering there, in this ‘French corner’ of India and hopefully bring back some ideas to implement in Bengaluru to represent the ‘French art de vivre’ at best.



On August 4 and 5. The five-course menu will be paired with wines by Fratelli. INR 2,995 all-inclusive per person.

