Celebrate Independence Day with an extravagant brunch at Taj Coromandel

Come August and the entire nation is wrapped in the vibrant spirit of the tricolour with grand celebrations for Independence Day. Anise, the contemporary all-day-dining restaurant at Taj Coromandel invites you to celebrate this occasion with a memorable brunch complete with signature delicacies.

From the fiery spices of North India to the aromatic delicacies of South India, the buffet is a gastronomic delight that will leave your taste buds tingling with delight. Delve into the delicate flavours of creamy gravies of butter chicken, succulent kebabs, biryanis from the streets of Hyderabad, dosas, idlis, uttapams, coastal seafood delicacies and much more! Pamper your sweet tooth with an assortment of traditional treats, including the mouth-watering gulab jamun, creamy kheer, and the ever-popular rasagulla.

At Anise, Taj Coromandel on August 15. 12.30 pm to 3 pm. INR 3,000 all-inclusive.