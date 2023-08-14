Grand Chennai celebrates Superstar Rajinikanth with dishes named after his movies through the years 

Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels & Resorts is hosting En Vazhi, Thani Vazhi - Rajinism 2.0, a culinary festival celebrating the renowned icon of Tamil cinema, Superstar Rajinikanth.

The event was inaugurated recently at their restaurant J.Hind with the attendance of notable influencers and esteemed Chennai dignitaries. And the festival is set to spotlight the splendid work of P. C. Balasubramanian, author of 'Rajini's Mantras’.

Some of the festival's highlights include tantalizing dishes such as Basha Bhai Thandai, Muthu Cheese Bombs, Billa Meen Varuval, Kaalaiyan Kari Kuzhambu with Mooru Kali, Thillu Mullu Idiyappam, Manic Kulcha, and more. These unique flavours offer an unparalleled opportunity to immerse in the world of Rajinikanth, where you can enjoy his iconic charisma while feasting on an extravagant lunch and dinner spread.

Guests will have the opportunity to partake in captivating interactions with the great writer, capture memorable moments at the selfie booth and indulge in an enticing culinary adventure that celebrates the South Indian cuisine.

At J.Hind, Grand Chennai by GRT, T Nagar. On till August 20. INR 2,000 ++ onwards.