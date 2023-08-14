ITC Grand Chola celebrates Independence Day in glorious tri-colour. Also look out for a special themed brunch! 

If you're looking for a meeting of patriotism and luxury this Independence Day, ITC Grand Chola has plenty in store on August 15. The grand façade of the Hotel will be adorned with the tricolour, radiantly illuminating the spirit of the occasion. And step into the lobby to be greeted by intricately crafted Rangoli that embodies the essence of the celebration.

Adding to the mood, the air will be filled with the enchanting melodies of traditional instrumental flute music, creating an ambience of nostalgia and patriotism. Meanwhile, we're told servers in the lobby will be attired in pristine white kurtas adorned with saffron and green stoles, symbolizing the unity and diversity of our great nation.

And of course, as is tradition every year, the Madras Pavilion will host an exquisite Independence Day Buffet—a gastronomic journey that captures the essence of freedom through a fusion of flavours. Look out for a sumptious spread with dishes like Ghevar Malai Chaat, Tri Colour Pani Puri Station and a Mighty Millet Kathi Roll given that 2023 is the International Year of Millets.



12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Price per person: INR 2,500 plus applicable taxes.