Celebrate Madras Day with this special menu at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa

Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa is hosting a Madras Food Fest, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Madras (now Chennai). The Food festival which will be held at C Salt promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey into the heart of South India, offering an exquisite fusion of authentic Madras delicacies, culture, and traditions.

Guests can indulge in a delectable assortment of dishes meticulously curated by our esteemed chef, bringing out the very essence of Madras on a platter. Be prepared to savor the distinctive flavors of Mulligatawny Soup, Sundal, Nethili Fry, Biryani, Paniyaram, Milagai Bajji, Mutton Kola Urundai, and many more culinary delights.

Adding to the immersive experience, guests can enjoy a live Veena Classical Music Instrumental during the festival. Additionally, on weekends, an in-house music artiste will set the ambience with a captivating live performance.

The promotion will offer both a chef-crafted set menu and an à la carte menu, presenting an array of regional favorites. Noteworthy signature dishes, such as the iconic Chicken 65, flavoursome Thayir Sadam, scrumptious Fish Fry, and the refreshing Jigarthanda, are sure to leave taste buds craving for more.

"At C Salt's Madras Food Festival, our passion is to present an authentic tribute to the rich heritage of South India through our carefully curated dishes, inviting guests to savor the true essence of Madras," said Executive Chef Deva Kumar.

"Embracing the soul of Madras, our culinary symphony harmonizes the cultural richness and gastronomic brilliance of the region. With each dish, we paint a canvas of flavors, inviting guests to partake in an enchanting experience that celebrates tradition, indulgence, and the joy of discovery at the Madras Food Fest," said Director of Food & Beverage Arokyadas Maimarulla.

Complementing the cuisine, the beverage offerings include classic South Indian beverages like Rose Milk, Neer Moru, and the ever-popular Filter Coffee.

Ongoing till August 27. Prices starting from INR 2,500 + taxes, guests can indulge in three different sets of menus.